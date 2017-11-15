TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 15 Nov 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Sherwood Suites Opens in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Sherwood Suites, a plush apartment-only property in a prime location near the heart of Ho Chi Minh (Saigon) in Vietnam, celebrates its grand opening this month.

The new 20-storey 157-Apartment property features an outdoor covered pool, an international deli and restaurant and an expansive 24-hour gym with sauna and steam room alongside a range of self-contained luxury suites and apartments.

 Studios measure 57 square meters, one bedroom units range from 61 sqm to 81 sqm while two bedroom apartments offer between 91 sqm and 118 sqm of space.

A suite at Sherwood Suites in Ho Chi Minh (Saigon), Vietnam. Click to enlarge.

“More and more, people are looking for a home-away-from home experience when they set up for a stay overseas, whether for a night or a year,” said Janet Fitzner, General Manager of Sherwood Suites. “But you can’t quite persuade yourself that you’re having such an experience unless you’re in a spacious place.”

Each apartment features Italian designer furniture, walk-in closets, high quality mattresses as well as fully-equipped kitchens, marble-clad bathrooms with rainforest showers and premium toiletries, floor-to-ceiling windows and free access to high-speed Wi-Fi.

The upstairs outdoor deck on the first floor features a covered 20 meter pool and an outdoor jacuzzi, while the pool bar offers a menu of light bites, premium drinks and handcrafted cocktails.

For those who like to work out on their travels, a gym offers round-the-clock access to state-of-the-art fitness equipment.

Other amenities include a games’ room with billiards table and table football and a kids’ club. Business travelers, meanwhile, can enjoy use of the property’s meeting room, which is equipped with audio-visual capabilities.

“People come to Ho Chi Minh City for a range of different reasons these days,” said Fitzner. “Some come for business, some for leisure, some with their partner and some with their family. What we offer is a product that offers the ultimate in flexibility, but does not spare anything in terms of comfort.”

Sherwood Suites is a 20-minute taxi ride away from Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

See other recent news regarding: Sherwood, Ho Chi Minh, Saigon.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism Office. Aviation industry update from the Group CEO of AirAsia, Mr. Tony Fernandes, and Gary Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property.
Macao Tourism Update Aviation: AirAsia and Emirates The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes. Travelodge Hotels Asiaâ€™s Brands and Expansion Plans - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman. Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline. You will also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is currently building its first resort with private pool villas and what the group's position is on new technology.
Dusit Thani Bangkok Travelodge Hotels Asia Avani Hotels & Resorts
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com