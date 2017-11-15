Sherwood Suites Opens in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Sherwood Suites, a plush apartment-only property in a prime location near the heart of Ho Chi Minh (Saigon) in Vietnam, celebrates its grand opening this month.

The new 20-storey 157-Apartment property features an outdoor covered pool, an international deli and restaurant and an expansive 24-hour gym with sauna and steam room alongside a range of self-contained luxury suites and apartments.

Studios measure 57 square meters, one bedroom units range from 61 sqm to 81 sqm while two bedroom apartments offer between 91 sqm and 118 sqm of space.

“More and more, people are looking for a home-away-from home experience when they set up for a stay overseas, whether for a night or a year,” said Janet Fitzner, General Manager of Sherwood Suites. “But you can’t quite persuade yourself that you’re having such an experience unless you’re in a spacious place.”

Each apartment features Italian designer furniture, walk-in closets, high quality mattresses as well as fully-equipped kitchens, marble-clad bathrooms with rainforest showers and premium toiletries, floor-to-ceiling windows and free access to high-speed Wi-Fi.

The upstairs outdoor deck on the first floor features a covered 20 meter pool and an outdoor jacuzzi, while the pool bar offers a menu of light bites, premium drinks and handcrafted cocktails.

For those who like to work out on their travels, a gym offers round-the-clock access to state-of-the-art fitness equipment.

Other amenities include a games’ room with billiards table and table football and a kids’ club. Business travelers, meanwhile, can enjoy use of the property’s meeting room, which is equipped with audio-visual capabilities.

“People come to Ho Chi Minh City for a range of different reasons these days,” said Fitzner. “Some come for business, some for leisure, some with their partner and some with their family. What we offer is a product that offers the ultimate in flexibility, but does not spare anything in terms of comfort.”

Sherwood Suites is a 20-minute taxi ride away from Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

