TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 15 Nov 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Marriott Expands SPG Mobile Check-In to More Hotels

Following the successful rollout of SPG Mobile Check-In in the U.S., Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) is bringing the mobile check-in experience to members across Asia Pacific in over 300 hotels.

 Globally, more hotels will begin offering this feature exclusively on the SPG Mobile app with the global rollout expected to be completed by the end of 2017.

Le Meridien Cyberport App. Click to enlarge.

Marriott first launched mobile check-in, checkout and room ready alerts in 2013. These are now available at all hotels that were in the Marriott portfolio before the company’s acquisition of Starwood Hotels and Resorts.

Marriott is now beginning to offer these convenient app features for SPG members checking in at Westin, Sheraton, St Regis, Four Points, Le Meridien, Tribute Portfolio and The Luxury Collection hotels.

“Mobile check-in is incredibly popular among our Marriott Rewards members within Asia Pacific and we have seen usage grow almost 170% from 2015 to September 2017 which is why we wanted to extend this convenient app feature to SPG members as well,” said Irene Lin, Vice President, Digital, Loyalty and Portfolio Marketing, Asia Pacific at Marriott International. “Mobile check-in is another example of how we are taking the best of our loyalty programs to make the travel experiences for all of our 100 million members even better, with unmatched benefits and services rolled out at scale.”

For SPG, its mobile journey began with SPG Keyless – the industry’s first mobile keyless entry system which is now available at all Aloft, Element & W hotels.

 The convenience of using your mobile device as your room key is also coming to 500 hotels participating in the Marriott Rewards and The Ritz-Carlton Rewards programs across the world in 2017. There will be no change for SPG members checking-in to Aloft, Element & W hotels offering SPG Keyless.

The new mobile check-in feature is available exclusively for members who have downloaded the SPG mobile app and booked their stays directly with SPG on its website or in the app.

 Members will receive a notification one day before their stay asking if they would like to check-in using the SPG app. On the day of arrival, a notification will be sent to their mobile device alerting them that their room is ready and their key is waiting for them at the front desk, and when they checkout using the SPG app, their folio will be emailed to them.

 With the SPG app, members can also Make A Green Choice and request early check-in as well. SPG Elite members already enjoy the convenience of requesting a late check-out in the app and Platinum Elite members can choose their preferred arrival gift.

There is more to come with the SPG app, including features allowing members to further personalize their stay and greater choice and convenience in interacting with hotel staff.

 Next up will be the introduction of Mobile Requests in 2018, which is already available at 4,000 hotels in the Marriott Rewards and The Ritz-Carlton Rewards portfolios. Members will be able to choose from a list of the most requested services and amenities, and text directly with hotel associates before, during and after their stays to make special requests. 

See other recent news regarding: SPG, Loyalty, Rewards, Marriott.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism Office. Aviation industry update from the Group CEO of AirAsia, Mr. Tony Fernandes, and Gary Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property.
Macao Tourism Update Aviation: AirAsia and Emirates The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes. Travelodge Hotels Asiaâ€™s Brands and Expansion Plans - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman. Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline. You will also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is currently building its first resort with private pool villas and what the group's position is on new technology.
Dusit Thani Bangkok Travelodge Hotels Asia Avani Hotels & Resorts
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com