Marriott Expands SPG Mobile Check-In to More Hotels

Following the successful rollout of SPG Mobile
Check-In in the U.S., Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) is bringing
the mobile check-in experience to members across Asia Pacific in
over 300 hotels.
Globally, more hotels will begin offering
this feature exclusively on the SPG Mobile app with the global
rollout expected to be completed by the end of 2017.
Marriott first launched mobile check-in,
checkout and room ready alerts in 2013. These are now available at
all hotels that were in the Marriott portfolio before the
company’s acquisition of Starwood Hotels and Resorts.
Marriott
is now beginning to offer these convenient app features for SPG
members checking in at Westin, Sheraton, St Regis, Four Points, Le Meridien, Tribute Portfolio and
The Luxury Collection hotels.
“Mobile check-in is incredibly popular among our Marriott
Rewards members within Asia Pacific and we have seen usage grow almost 170% from 2015 to September 2017 which is why we wanted to
extend this convenient app feature to SPG members as well,” said
Irene Lin, Vice President, Digital, Loyalty and Portfolio
Marketing, Asia Pacific at Marriott International. “Mobile
check-in is another example of how we are taking the best of our
loyalty programs to make the travel experiences for all of our 100
million members even better, with unmatched benefits and services
rolled out at scale.”
For SPG, its mobile journey
began with SPG Keyless – the industry’s first mobile keyless entry
system which is now available at all Aloft, Element & W hotels.
The convenience of using your mobile device as your room key is
also coming to 500 hotels participating in the Marriott Rewards
and The Ritz-Carlton Rewards programs across the world in 2017.
There will be no change for SPG members checking-in to Aloft,
Element & W hotels offering SPG Keyless.
The new
mobile check-in feature is available exclusively for members who
have downloaded the SPG mobile app and booked their stays directly
with SPG on its website or in the app.
Members will receive a
notification one day before their stay asking if they would like to
check-in using the SPG app. On the day of arrival, a notification
will be sent to their mobile device alerting them that their room
is ready and their key is waiting for them at the front desk, and
when they checkout using the SPG app, their folio will be emailed
to them.
With the SPG app, members can also Make A Green Choice
and request early check-in as well. SPG Elite members already
enjoy the convenience of requesting a late check-out in the app
and Platinum Elite members can choose their preferred arrival
gift.
There is more to come with the SPG app,
including features allowing members to further personalize their
stay and greater choice and convenience in interacting with hotel
staff.
Next up will be the introduction of Mobile Requests in
2018, which is already available at 4,000 hotels in the Marriott
Rewards and The Ritz-Carlton Rewards portfolios. Members will be
able to choose from a list of the most requested services and
amenities, and text directly with hotel associates before, during
and after their stays to make special requests.
