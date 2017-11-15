Marriott Expands SPG Mobile Check-In to More Hotels

Following the successful rollout of SPG Mobile Check-In in the U.S., Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) is bringing the mobile check-in experience to members across Asia Pacific in over 300 hotels. Globally, more hotels will begin offering this feature exclusively on the SPG Mobile app with the global rollout expected to be completed by the end of 2017. Marriott first launched mobile check-in, checkout and room ready alerts in 2013. These are now available at all hotels that were in the Marriott portfolio before the company’s acquisition of Starwood Hotels and Resorts. Marriott is now beginning to offer these convenient app features for SPG members checking in at Westin, Sheraton, St Regis, Four Points, Le Meridien, Tribute Portfolio and The Luxury Collection hotels. “Mobile check-in is incredibly popular among our Marriott Rewards members within Asia Pacific and we have seen usage grow almost 170% from 2015 to September 2017 which is why we wanted to extend this convenient app feature to SPG members as well,” said Irene Lin, Vice President, Digital, Loyalty and Portfolio Marketing, Asia Pacific at Marriott International. “Mobile check-in is another example of how we are taking the best of our loyalty programs to make the travel experiences for all of our 100 million members even better, with unmatched benefits and services rolled out at scale.” For SPG, its mobile journey began with SPG Keyless – the industry’s first mobile keyless entry system which is now available at all Aloft, Element & W hotels. The convenience of using your mobile device as your room key is also coming to 500 hotels participating in the Marriott Rewards and The Ritz-Carlton Rewards programs across the world in 2017. There will be no change for SPG members checking-in to Aloft, Element & W hotels offering SPG Keyless. The new mobile check-in feature is available exclusively for members who have downloaded the SPG mobile app and booked their stays directly with SPG on its website or in the app. Members will receive a notification one day before their stay asking if they would like to check-in using the SPG app. On the day of arrival, a notification will be sent to their mobile device alerting them that their room is ready and their key is waiting for them at the front desk, and when they checkout using the SPG app, their folio will be emailed to them. With the SPG app, members can also Make A Green Choice and request early check-in as well. SPG Elite members already enjoy the convenience of requesting a late check-out in the app and Platinum Elite members can choose their preferred arrival gift. There is more to come with the SPG app, including features allowing members to further personalize their stay and greater choice and convenience in interacting with hotel staff. Next up will be the introduction of Mobile Requests in 2018, which is already available at 4,000 hotels in the Marriott Rewards and The Ritz-Carlton Rewards portfolios. Members will be able to choose from a list of the most requested services and amenities, and text directly with hotel associates before, during and after their stays to make special requests. See other recent news regarding: SPG, Loyalty, Rewards, Marriott.