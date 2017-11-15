TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 15 Nov 2017
The Nai Harn Phuket Opens 16 Ocean View Suites

The Nai Harn Phuket has opened 16 new Ocean View Suites featuring terraces with dedicated BBQ units and even a ‘Press for Champagne’ button.

 Each 40 square metre hideaway is furnished with plush new loungers and parasols so that guests can kick back and take in the views with the knowledge that champagne is just a press away.

The Nai Harn Phuket has opened 16 new Ocean View Suites featuring terraces with dedicated BBQ units and even a ‘Press for Champagne’ button. Click to enlarge.

 When a little activity is required, guests can perfect their golf skills on the mini putting green, then when hunger strikes they can indulge in a private BBQ, or order Japanese cuisine directly from the resort’s exclusive new rooftop sushi and sashimi bar, Hansha.

Inside, each new suite at The Nai Harn is enhanced with lavish fabrics and luxurious amenities and equipped with an oversized king bed fitted with 300-thread-count cotton linens, down and feather pillows and a mattress topper.

Spacious bathrooms, with rainforest showers and enormous stand-alone bathtubs, offer space to relax and rejuvenate after a long day at the beach.

“All 130 luxurious guest rooms and suites at The Nai Harn offer exceptional comfort surrounded by nature. We wanted to offer guests the chance to enjoy the breathtaking location in perfect privacy and our huge seaview terraces essentially provide guests with their own exclusive outdoor lounge, which makes for a unique, memorable and very instagrammable Phuket vacation,” said Frank Grassmann, the resort’s General Manager. 

