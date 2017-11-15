The Nai Harn Phuket Opens 16 Ocean View Suites

|
The Nai Harn Phuket has opened 16 new Ocean View
Suites featuring terraces with dedicated
BBQ units and even a ‘Press for Champagne’ button.
Each 40 square metre hideaway is furnished with plush new loungers and parasols
so that
guests can kick back and take in the views with the knowledge that
champagne is just a press away.
When a little activity is
required, guests can perfect their golf skills on the mini putting
green, then when hunger strikes they can indulge in a private BBQ,
or order Japanese cuisine directly from the
resort’s exclusive new rooftop sushi and sashimi bar, Hansha.
Inside, each new suite at The Nai Harn is
enhanced with lavish fabrics and luxurious amenities and equipped
with an oversized king bed fitted with 300-thread-count
cotton linens, down and feather pillows and a mattress topper.
Spacious bathrooms,
with rainforest showers and enormous stand-alone bathtubs, offer
space to relax and rejuvenate after a long day at the beach.
“All 130 luxurious guest rooms and suites at The
Nai Harn offer exceptional comfort surrounded by nature. We wanted
to offer guests the chance to enjoy the breathtaking location in
perfect privacy and our huge seaview terraces essentially provide
guests with their own exclusive outdoor lounge, which makes for a
unique, memorable and very instagrammable Phuket vacation,” said
Frank Grassmann, the resort’s General Manager.
