Malindo Air Transforming Cockpit with SITAOnAir’s EFB Solution

Malindo Air has become the latest airline taking
strides to digitally transform its cockpit with SITAOnAir.
Pilots across Malindo Air’s full fleet of 737s
will be equipped with SITAOnAir’s complete Electronic Flight Bag
(EFB) solution by the end of 2017, replacing their existing
paper-based processes.
The addition of the EFB solution will
compliment the AIRCOM FlightPlanner and Datalink Services already
equipped across the Malindo Air fleet.
SITAOnAir’s bespoke EFB solution for the
airline’s full fleet of 32 aircraft, involves activating the
iPad-based Aviobook EFB within SITAOnAir’s secure ATI
Cloud-hosted ground server, automatically distributing operational
data to the pilots’ tablet.
All 32 aircraft cockpits are
on track to activate the new EFB solution by year end, a timely
delivery that will smoothly introduce new ways of working for
pilots, particularly in their interactions with dispatchers.
Chandran Rama Muthy, CEO of Malindo Air, said,
“Digitizing our work flows and processes to enhance our flight
operations is a core part of our airline’s vision. We embraced
technology to keep up with our fast-growing business. This
solution will help our pilots with better efficiency and accuracy.
We, and our pilots, are very pleased with how the implementation
of EFB by SITAOnAir is taking shape.”
Katrina
Korzenowski, Vice President for Asia-Pacific at SITAOnAir, said,
“SITAOnAir is proud to support Malindo Air in realizing its
ambitions for the digital advancement of the cockpit. Embracing
our complete, digitally-integrated EFB solution, supported by the
ground-based SITAOnAir AIRCOM ServerPlatform, means pilots no
longer have to grapple with excessive loads of paper documents,
binders and forms. Being able to access all the
vital information they need for a smooth flight, in digitized
formats available at their fingertips, is a real advancement for
pilots, enabling them to focus on the flight, confident they have
the latest, connected information from a wealth of integrated
modules including OFP, Weather and NOTAMs from SITAOnAir’s
FlightPlanner System.”
