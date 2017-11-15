Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen Appoints Glenn Peat as GM

Glenn Peat has been appointed General Manager of the Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen, the brand’s first hotel in Mainland China.

Glenn began his hospitality career in Australia with Hyatt Regency Coolum before landing key roles in the food and beverage department at Park Hyatt Canberra, Hyatt Regency Perth, and Hyatt Regency Coolum Golf Resort & Spa.

He then moved to India to lead the restaurant division of the Grand Hyatt Goa in 2010 before moving to the Hyatt Regency’s first property in Ludhiana.

Glenn was most recently hotel manager at Pudong Shangri-La.

“I am enormously excited to join Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen, the very first Hard Rock Hotel in Mainland China. Shenzhen is a vibrant and exciting city, and we are so proud to bring the unique Hard Rock experience here. I look forward to welcoming guests from home and the world with our premium hospitality and a host of world-class leisure, dining and entertainment offerings,” said Glenn.

Originally from New Zealand, Glenn earned a degree in hospitality management from Christchurch Polytechnic Institute of Technology.

