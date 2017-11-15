Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen Appoints Glenn Peat as GM

|
Glenn Peat has been appointed General Manager of
the Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen, the brand’s first hotel in Mainland
China.
Glenn began his hospitality career in Australia
with Hyatt Regency Coolum before
landing key roles in the food and beverage
department at Park Hyatt Canberra, Hyatt Regency Perth, and Hyatt
Regency Coolum Golf Resort & Spa.
He then moved to India to lead the
restaurant division of the Grand Hyatt Goa in 2010 before moving
to the Hyatt Regency’s first property in Ludhiana.
Glenn was most recently hotel manager at Pudong
Shangri-La.
“I am enormously excited to join Hard Rock Hotel
Shenzhen, the very first Hard Rock Hotel in Mainland China.
Shenzhen is a vibrant and exciting city, and we are so proud to
bring the unique Hard Rock experience here. I look forward to
welcoming guests from home and the world with our premium
hospitality and a host of world-class leisure, dining and
entertainment offerings,” said Glenn.
Originally from New Zealand, Glenn earned a
degree in hospitality management from Christchurch Polytechnic
Institute of Technology.
See other recent
news regarding:
Glenn Peat,
Hard Rock,
Shenzhen,
GM,
General Manager.