China Airlines and NORDAM Aerospace Group Form Joint Venture in Taiwan

China Airlines and the US-based NORDAM Aerospace
Group have established a composite
maintenance company, NORDAM Asia Limited, in Taiwan.
Chairman Ho Nuan-hsuan of China Airlines will be the acting chairman of the
new company with NORDAM Vice-Chairman and COO T. Hastings
Siegfried as the vice-chairman.
The joint venture is expected to
stimulate industry investment, cultivate aerospace maintenance
expertise and create new jobs in Taiwan.
China
Airlines Chairman Ho Nuan-hsuan and NODAM Vice-Chairman and COO T.
Hastings Siegfried signed the contract for the joint venture
during a ceremony held at NORDAM headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma,
USA, on 13 November local time (14 Novemberin
Taipei). The contract-signing was witnessed by NORDAM CEO Meredith
Siegfried, the Industrial Development Bureau of the Ministry of
Economic Affairs, and industry representatives.
According to China
Airlines Chairman, Ho Nuan-hsuan, the government has designated the
aviation industry as one of the key components of the “5+2
Industrial Innovation Plan”. The new aircraft maintenance joint venture
will help to kick-start the aerospace industry in Taiwan. Apart
from the boost it will give to the components and parts industry,
it should also energize related manufacturing industries as well.
This will in turn lead to new market opportunities and closer
links between the domestic and overseas aerospace industries.
NORDAM
holds a 51% share in the joint venture while China Airlines holds
49%. The maintenance facility will be built Taoyuan International
Airport’s Zhongzheng section.
The facility is expected to be completed and
commissioned by mid-2019 to provide thrust reverser and composite
material maintenance services to the Asia region.
