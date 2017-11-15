China Airlines and NORDAM Aerospace Group Form Joint Venture in Taiwan

China Airlines and the US-based NORDAM Aerospace Group have established a composite maintenance company, NORDAM Asia Limited, in Taiwan.

Chairman Ho Nuan-hsuan of China Airlines will be the acting chairman of the new company with NORDAM Vice-Chairman and COO T. Hastings Siegfried as the vice-chairman.

The joint venture is expected to stimulate industry investment, cultivate aerospace maintenance expertise and create new jobs in Taiwan.

China Airlines Chairman Ho Nuan-hsuan and NODAM Vice-Chairman and COO T. Hastings Siegfried signed the contract for the joint venture during a ceremony held at NORDAM headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA, on 13 November local time (14 Novemberin Taipei). The contract-signing was witnessed by NORDAM CEO Meredith Siegfried, the Industrial Development Bureau of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and industry representatives.

According to China Airlines Chairman, Ho Nuan-hsuan, the government has designated the aviation industry as one of the key components of the “5+2 Industrial Innovation Plan”. The new aircraft maintenance joint venture will help to kick-start the aerospace industry in Taiwan. Apart from the boost it will give to the components and parts industry, it should also energize related manufacturing industries as well. This will in turn lead to new market opportunities and closer links between the domestic and overseas aerospace industries.

NORDAM holds a 51% share in the joint venture while China Airlines holds 49%. The maintenance facility will be built Taoyuan International Airport’s Zhongzheng section.

The facility is expected to be completed and commissioned by mid-2019 to provide thrust reverser and composite material maintenance services to the Asia region.

