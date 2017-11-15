Ascend Air Private Jet Club to Launch Flights in Q1 2018

|
Ascend Air, a new private jet club, has
announced that it will launch flights in Q1 2018.
The membership club offers private jet
flights by the seat, enabling travellers to fly in the convenience
and luxury of a private jet on flights to major cities across the
region, including Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta, all at
prices which the company says are comparable to commercial travel.
Memberships start from USD 1,250 per month and
include Flight Credits every month which can be used to book seats
on private flights through Ascend Air's website and mobile apps.
All flights on Ascend Air
will be on large-sized executive aircrafts and will also offer
many of the comforts associated with private jet travel including:
- Luxurious leather seats in a 1-1 configuration with first
class legroom;
- Custom designed executive interior with
on-board WiFi; and
- VIP service from private jet terminals (FBOs)
offering lounge access before and after the flight.
At launch, Ascend Air's members will be able to select and
book seats from multiple private flights daily between the initial
launch cities of Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta, with further
destinations including Bangkok and Bali to be added in 2018.
"With Ascend Air's shared flight services,
travellers can now enjoy a private jet experience at a fraction of
what it traditionally costs to fly private. Depending on the
membership, a one-way flight between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur
can be as low as USD 250," said Ascend Air's
co-founder and CEO Christopher Choo. "We are serving the time
conscious business executive who wants a hassle-free,
arrive-and-fly travel experience. With Ascend Air you can arrive
at the airport just 15 minutes before departure, check-in through
a private terminal with ease, and fly to your destination in the
comfort of large-sized executive jets. For short-haul regional
flights, this can mean reducing your travel time by half, or up to
2 hours each flight."
