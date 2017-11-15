Onyx Hospitality Signs Amari Hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka

|
Onyx Hospitality Group has signed an Amari
hotel in the Sri Lankan capital city of Colombo.
Developed in
collaboration with Winil Holdings, a subsidiary of Sri Lanka-based
Winil Gems Group, Amari Colombo will be located in
the Kollupitiya commercial district of the capital, within close
proximity to the official residence of the Prime Minister, the US
Embassy and the Kollupitiya bus and train stations.
Other nearby
attractions include the National Museum of Colombo, Gangaramaya
Temple and Park, a wide range of shops and restaurants, and
Kollupitiya Market, one of the city’s most vibrant trading hubs.
Upon completion in mid-2019, the 24-storey property will offer 180
rooms and suites along with signature Amari features including the
street food market style Ahara Gourmet Gallery, Breeze Spa and
Voyager Lounge.
Other highlights will include a rooftop pool, bar and
recreation centre and Thai restaurant, all
offering views of the ocean and the city skyline.
The hotel will also offer dedicated executive floors with access to an
executive lounge.
Located on 254 Galle Road at the junction
where the Colombo Plan Road (formerly known as Marine Drive) meets
Galle Road, Amari Colombo is also perfectly situated for direct
access to the planned underground highway linking this vibrant
Colombo 3 district to the businesses and attractions of the
downtown Fort area.
“Since launching our first hotel in Sri
Lanka with the opening of OZO Colombo in 2014, Onyx Hospitality
Group has remained committed to this market and has built up a
network of three hotels in three unique destinations,” said
Douglas Martell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Onyx
Hospitality Group. “We are proud to be in partnership with
Winil Holdings and its Chairman Walgampala Winil to bring our
iconic Amari brand to life at this exceptional location in the Sri
Lankan capital.”
