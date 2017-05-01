Wow Air Takes Delivery of Airbus A320neo

Wow air, a low cost airline based in Iceland,
has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320neo on lease from Air
Lease Corporation.
Wow air is an all Airbus operator with 12
aircraft in its fleet to date.
Wow air's A320neo
features a single-class cabin layout with 180 seats. It is powered
by CFM engines.
The A320neo Family incorporates latest technologies
including new generation engines and Sharklet wing tip devices,
which Airbus claims that together they deliver more than 15% in fuel savings from
day one and 20% by 2020.
The A320neo Family has received over 5,000
orders received from over 90 customers.