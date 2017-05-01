Shangri-La Opens 546-Room Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong

Shangri-La has opened the 546-room Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong. The debut of the hotel is an important milestone for Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts as it marks its fourth property in the city and the new flagship hotel of the Kerry brand. The Kerry Hotel is a short walk from the Hung Hom Ferry Pier, Whampoa MTR Station and Hung Hom Train Station, while Hong Kong International Airport and the Airport Express Line (Kowloon station) are 40 minutes and 10 minutes car ride from the hotel, respectively. Tsim Sha Tsui East, the famed shopping district, is within a short walking distance. “It is an integral component of the Kerry Hotel brand to embrace the community and take in the local culture,” said Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong General Manager, Nicholas Smith. “Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong connects seamlessly to the neighbourhood and creates a vibrant hub where guests feel welcome and can expand on their lifestyle. The guest experience is enhanced by both the unique urban resort design and intuitive services. We are excited to welcome our first guests to experience this new relaxed luxury approach to hospitality.” Conceived by interior designer André Fu and architect Rocco Design, the new build 16-storey hotel is the first to open on the Kowloon waterfront since 1995. Upon arrival in the lobby, guests will be welcomed by remarkable views of the waterfront through a curved glass window that soars eight metres high and spans a width of 80 metres. The lobby opens onto a vast outdoor garden with topiary hedges. Adding to the stylish decor is a 50-metre Turkish onyx marble wall leading to the Grand Staircase and Grand Ballroom. Over 60% of the hotel’s guestrooms feature panoramic views of the Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Island skyline. Ranging from 42 square metres for a Deluxe Sea View Room to 294 square metres in the Presidential Suite, each guestroom is configured with contemporary comforts in mind and includes a custom-built open closet, complimentary mini-bar choices upon arrival, Internet Protocol Television with free videos on demand and bespoke lighting pendants infused with subtle Asian references. The Club, a 300-square-metre lounge, provides guests staying on dedicated floors with personalised services and amenities. An e-concierge attends to guests’ needs both inside and outside of the hotel. Overlooking Victoria Harbour, Base Camp Kerry Sports goes beyond the typical hotel fitness facility and extends an active lifestyle beyond the hotel’s doors with outdoor activities including running clubs. Operating 24 hours a day, Base Camp includes a wide selection of fitness equipment, a 25-metre outdoor infinity swimming pool which is heated in winter, Jacuzzi, steam bath, sauna and spa facilities. All five of the hotel’s restaurants as well as its bar offer outdoor landscaped terraces overlooking Victoria Harbour. Hung Tong, the hotel’s signature restaurant, honours Hong Kong’s past while creating a modern experience of Chinese cuisine. Inspired by the 19th century shipyards that once dominated the Hung Hom Bay neighbourhood, red brick walls evoke the feeling of “old Hong Kong” and are complemented by traditional metal gates, wooden vents, vintage-inspired chairs and tinted glass pendants. The all-day dining restaurant, Big Bay Café, takes guests on a global culinary experience with seven individual pavilions dedicated to specific cooking methods and local and international cuisines. Aside from the buffet, diners can opt for lighter fare at the Grab n’ Go Cart at the restaurant’s entrance, where fresh pastries, deluxe sandwiches and premium coffee will be made daily for takeaway. The restaurant features indoor and outdoor seating. While enjoying the Lobby Lounge’s menu that features Asian-inspired cocktails, homemade soft drinks and reinterpretations of some of Hong Kong’s favourite and nostalgic dishes, guests can relax in surroundings furnished in soft hues of mauve, bronze and mineral grey accented by beige and boticino classico marble. From the 270-degree wrap-around terrace at Red Sugar, the hotel’s bar, sweeping views of Hong Kong’s skyline adds to the vibrancy of the place when it transforms in the early evening with live music. Dockyard, opening in May, brings international culinary talents together under one roof. Open from mid-morning to late night, it caters to every palate and craving at affordable pricing. With its own app for iOS and Android, Dockyard brings a modern convenience to diners enabling users to browse purveyors, menus, order food and drinks, and pay. “The introduction of Kerry Hotel to Hong Kong provides a different dimension for guests to experience this culturally rich and diverse city,” said Madhu Rao, Acting President of Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts. “As our fourth hotel in Hong Kong, the Kerry Hotel joins Kowloon Shangri-La, Island Shangri-La, and Hotel Jen Hong Kong in providing guests a wide range of hospitality experiences and amenities.” Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong is also home to the city’s largest pillar-less hotel ballroom and 17 event spaces. At 1,756 square metres, the Grand Ballroom can accommodate over 1,000 guests for a banquet and is ornately decorated with nearly 20,000 overhanging rock crystals. The venue is equipped with Hong Kong’s largest LED wall measuring 15.4-metres wide by 4.3-metres high. Another adaptable function space – the Hung Hom Ballroom, at 1,125 square metres, is dressed in hand-painted wall-coverings embellished in an artisanal gold patina. Both ballrooms are capable of hosting conferences, weddings and special occasions and cleverly integrate indoor and outdoor space, with terraces offering uninterrupted views of Hong Kong’s skyline. See also: Tony Fernandes (AirAsia) and Gary Chapman (Emirates) Talk Aviation @ WTTC Global Summit 2017 - HD Video as well as other HD Videos and Podcasts.

See other recent news regarding: Shangri-La, Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong.