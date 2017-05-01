Shangri-La Opens 546-Room Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong

|
Shangri-La has opened the 546-room Kerry Hotel,
Hong Kong.
The debut of the hotel is an important
milestone for Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts as it marks its fourth
property in the city and the new flagship hotel of the Kerry
brand.
The Kerry Hotel is a short walk from the Hung Hom Ferry Pier,
Whampoa MTR Station and Hung Hom Train Station, while Hong Kong
International Airport and the Airport Express Line (Kowloon station)
are 40 minutes and 10 minutes car ride from the hotel,
respectively. Tsim Sha Tsui East, the famed shopping district, is
within a short walking distance.
“It is an integral component of the Kerry Hotel
brand to embrace the community and take in the local culture,”
said Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong General Manager, Nicholas Smith. “Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong connects seamlessly to the neighbourhood
and creates a vibrant hub where guests feel welcome and can expand
on their lifestyle. The guest experience is enhanced by both the
unique urban resort design and intuitive services. We are excited
to welcome our first guests to experience this new relaxed luxury
approach to hospitality.”
Conceived by
interior designer André Fu and architect Rocco Design, the new build 16-storey hotel is
the first to open on the Kowloon waterfront since 1995.
Upon arrival
in the lobby, guests will be welcomed by remarkable views of the
waterfront through a curved glass window that soars eight metres
high and spans a width of 80 metres. The lobby opens onto a vast
outdoor garden with topiary hedges. Adding to the stylish decor is
a 50-metre Turkish onyx marble wall leading to the Grand Staircase
and Grand Ballroom.
Over 60% of the hotel’s guestrooms
feature panoramic views of the Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong
Island skyline. Ranging from 42 square metres for a Deluxe Sea
View Room to 294 square metres in the Presidential Suite, each
guestroom is configured with contemporary comforts in mind and
includes a custom-built open closet, complimentary mini-bar
choices upon arrival, Internet Protocol Television with free
videos on demand and bespoke lighting pendants infused with subtle
Asian references.
The Club, a
300-square-metre lounge, provides guests staying on dedicated
floors with personalised services and amenities. An e-concierge
attends to guests’ needs both inside and outside of the hotel.
Overlooking
Victoria Harbour, Base Camp Kerry Sports goes beyond the typical
hotel fitness facility and extends an active lifestyle beyond the
hotel’s doors with outdoor activities including running clubs.
Operating 24 hours a day, Base Camp includes a wide selection of
fitness equipment, a 25-metre outdoor infinity swimming pool which
is heated in winter, Jacuzzi, steam bath, sauna and spa
facilities.
All
five of the hotel’s restaurants as well as its bar offer outdoor
landscaped terraces overlooking Victoria Harbour.
Hung Tong, the hotel’s signature
restaurant, honours Hong Kong’s past while creating a modern
experience of Chinese cuisine. Inspired by the 19th century
shipyards that once dominated the Hung Hom Bay neighbourhood, red
brick walls evoke the feeling of “old Hong Kong” and are
complemented by traditional metal gates, wooden vents,
vintage-inspired chairs and tinted glass pendants.
The
all-day dining restaurant, Big Bay Café, takes guests on a global
culinary experience with seven individual pavilions dedicated to
specific cooking methods and local and international cuisines.
Aside from the buffet, diners can opt for lighter fare at the Grab
n’ Go Cart at the restaurant’s entrance, where fresh pastries,
deluxe sandwiches and premium coffee will be made daily for
takeaway. The restaurant features indoor and outdoor seating.
While enjoying the Lobby
Lounge’s menu that features Asian-inspired cocktails, homemade
soft drinks and reinterpretations of some of Hong Kong’s favourite
and nostalgic dishes, guests can relax in surroundings furnished
in soft hues of mauve, bronze and mineral grey accented by beige
and boticino classico marble.
From the
270-degree wrap-around terrace at Red Sugar, the hotel’s bar,
sweeping views of Hong Kong’s skyline adds to the vibrancy of the
place when it transforms in the early evening with live music.
Dockyard, opening in May, brings international
culinary talents together under one roof. Open from mid-morning to
late night, it caters to every palate and craving at affordable
pricing. With its own app for iOS and Android, Dockyard brings a
modern convenience to diners enabling users to browse purveyors,
menus, order food and drinks, and pay.
“The introduction of
Kerry Hotel to Hong Kong provides a different dimension for guests
to experience this culturally rich and diverse city,” said Madhu
Rao, Acting President of Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts. “As our
fourth hotel in Hong Kong, the Kerry Hotel joins Kowloon
Shangri-La, Island Shangri-La, and Hotel Jen Hong Kong in
providing guests a wide range of hospitality experiences and
amenities.”
Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong is also home to the city’s
largest pillar-less hotel ballroom and 17
event spaces.
At 1,756 square metres, the Grand
Ballroom can accommodate over 1,000 guests for a banquet and is
ornately decorated with nearly 20,000 overhanging rock crystals.
The venue is equipped with Hong Kong’s largest LED wall measuring
15.4-metres wide by 4.3-metres high. Another adaptable function
space – the Hung Hom Ballroom, at 1,125 square metres, is dressed
in hand-painted wall-coverings embellished in an artisanal gold
patina.
Both ballrooms are capable of hosting
conferences, weddings and special occasions and cleverly integrate
indoor and outdoor space, with terraces offering uninterrupted
views of Hong Kong’s skyline.
See also:
Tony Fernandes (AirAsia) and Gary Chapman (Emirates) Talk Aviation
@ WTTC Global Summit 2017 - HD Video as well as other
HD Videos
and
Podcasts.
See other recent
news regarding:
Shangri-La,
Kerry Hotel,
Hong Kong.