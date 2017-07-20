Hong Kong Airlines to Resume Ho Chi Minh Flights

Hong Kong Airlines has confirmed that it will
resume direct flight services to Ho Chi Minh (Saigon) starting 20
July 2017, further strengthening its network in Asia.
The route will operate 5 times per week with
Airbus A320 aircraft.
Mr Li Dianchun, Chief Commercial Officer of Hong
Kong Airlines said, “As an acclaimed full-service airlines firmly
rooted in Hong Kong we are committed to expanding our network and
providing more travel options to passengers. Ho Chi Minh City has
always been one of the most bustling cities in Asia with great
cultural charm, and with our long established and successful
development in Hanoi, we see great potential in Vietnam. The
resumption of Ho Chi Minh City route will not only consolidate our
strategic position in Asia, it will also help us tap into the
global market, connect passengers to our other long haul routes
like Gold Coast, Auckland and Vancouver which will inaugurate this
June.’