Hong Kong Airlines to Resume Ho Chi Minh Flights

Hong Kong Airlines has confirmed that it will resume direct flight services to Ho Chi Minh (Saigon) starting 20 July 2017, further strengthening its network in Asia.

The route will operate 5 times per week with Airbus A320 aircraft.

Mr Li Dianchun, Chief Commercial Officer of Hong Kong Airlines said, “As an acclaimed full-service airlines firmly rooted in Hong Kong we are committed to expanding our network and providing more travel options to passengers. Ho Chi Minh City has always been one of the most bustling cities in Asia with great cultural charm, and with our long established and successful development in Hanoi, we see great potential in Vietnam. The resumption of Ho Chi Minh City route will not only consolidate our strategic position in Asia, it will also help us tap into the global market, connect passengers to our other long haul routes like Gold Coast, Auckland and Vancouver which will inaugurate this June.’

