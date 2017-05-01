Etihad Aviation Group Appoints Gavin Halliday as Managing Director of Hala Group

Etihad Aviation Group (EAG) has appointed Gavin Halliday as Managing Director of Hala Group, its destination management and global loyalty unit. At Hala, Mr. Halliday will lead EAG’s new global loyalty company which brings together Etihad Guest with the loyalty programs of other EAG partner airlines. He will also have responsibility for EAG’s destination and conference management organisations, which are critical elements of the company’s plans to grow leisure and business travel to Abu Dhabi and the UAE. Mr. Halliday brings to his new role more than 30 years of experience at British Airways and other IAG business units. For the last three years, he has been Chief Executive Officer of Avios, IAG’s global loyalty program. Previously, he held senior commercial positions at IAG, Iberia, British Midland and British Airways. H.E. Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of the Etihad Aviation Group, said, “Hala is a critical element of Etihad’s strategy to leverage the combined reach and value of our airline partners. It also is an important platform for realising the full potential of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a preferred destination for business and leisure travel. Gavin is an innovator and leader in the industry – we are excited to have him join EAG’s leadership team. We are particularly excited at the experience that Gavin will bring to our global loyalty marketing program, for which we have big plans.” Hala Group was established in 2016 to bring more focus to EAG’s portfolio of loyalty, travel and hospitality businesses. It includes Global Loyalty Company, Etihad Holidays, Hala Abu Dhabi, Hala Travel Management and the Amadeus Joint Venture. Mr. Halliday will start in his new role in early September 2017. Gavin Halliday, said, “This is an incredible opportunity. Etihad Airways has been one of the fastest-growing airlines of the last decade and Hala is an engine for further expansion. I look forward to working closely with local travel companies and organisations to bring more business and vacation visitors to Abu Dhabi and the UAE.” Mr. Halliday will replace Darren Peisley, who has been Acting Managing Director of Hala Group. See also: Tony Fernandes (AirAsia) and Gary Chapman (Emirates) Talk Aviation @ WTTC Global Summit 2017 - HD Video as well as other HD Videos and Podcasts.

