Etihad Aviation Group Appoints Gavin Halliday as Managing Director of Hala Group

Etihad Aviation Group (EAG) has appointed Gavin
Halliday as Managing Director of Hala Group, its destination
management and global loyalty unit.
At Hala, Mr. Halliday will lead EAG’s new global
loyalty company which brings together Etihad Guest with the
loyalty programs of other EAG partner airlines.
He will also have
responsibility for EAG’s destination and conference management organisations, which are critical elements of the company’s plans
to grow leisure and business travel to Abu Dhabi and the UAE.
Mr. Halliday brings to his new role more than 30
years of experience at British Airways and other IAG business
units. For the last three years, he has been Chief Executive
Officer of Avios, IAG’s global loyalty program. Previously, he
held senior commercial positions at IAG, Iberia, British Midland
and British Airways.
H.E. Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei,
Chairman of the Board of the Etihad Aviation Group, said, “Hala is
a critical element of Etihad’s strategy to leverage the combined
reach and value of our airline partners. It also is an important
platform for realising the full potential of Abu Dhabi and the UAE
as a preferred destination for business and leisure travel. Gavin
is an innovator and leader in the industry – we are excited to
have him join EAG’s leadership team. We are particularly excited at the experience
that Gavin will bring to our global loyalty marketing program, for
which we have big plans.”
Hala Group was established in 2016 to bring more
focus to EAG’s portfolio of loyalty, travel and hospitality
businesses. It includes Global Loyalty Company, Etihad Holidays,
Hala Abu Dhabi, Hala Travel Management and the Amadeus Joint
Venture.
Mr. Halliday will start in his new role in early
September 2017.
Gavin Halliday, said, “This is an incredible
opportunity. Etihad Airways has been one of the fastest-growing
airlines of the last decade and Hala is an engine for further
expansion. I look forward to working closely with local travel
companies and organisations to bring more business and vacation
visitors to Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”
Mr. Halliday will replace Darren Peisley, who has been
Acting Managing Director of Hala Group.
