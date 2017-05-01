TravelNewsAsia.com
Mon, 1 May 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Etihad Aviation Group Appoints Gavin Halliday as Managing Director of Hala Group

Etihad Aviation Group (EAG) has appointed Gavin Halliday as Managing Director of Hala Group, its destination management and global loyalty unit.

At Hala, Mr. Halliday will lead EAG’s new global loyalty company which brings together Etihad Guest with the loyalty programs of other EAG partner airlines.

He will also have responsibility for EAG’s destination and conference management organisations, which are critical elements of the company’s plans to grow leisure and business travel to Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

Mr. Halliday brings to his new role more than 30 years of experience at British Airways and other IAG business units. For the last three years, he has been Chief Executive Officer of Avios, IAG’s global loyalty program. Previously, he held senior commercial positions at IAG, Iberia, British Midland and British Airways.

H.E. Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of the Etihad Aviation Group, said, “Hala is a critical element of Etihad’s strategy to leverage the combined reach and value of our airline partners. It also is an important platform for realising the full potential of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a preferred destination for business and leisure travel. Gavin is an innovator and leader in the industry – we are excited to have him join EAG’s leadership team. We are particularly excited at the experience that Gavin will bring to our global loyalty marketing program, for which we have big plans.”

Gavin Halliday. Picture by Stuart Bailey

Hala Group was established in 2016 to bring more focus to EAG’s portfolio of loyalty, travel and hospitality businesses. It includes Global Loyalty Company, Etihad Holidays, Hala Abu Dhabi, Hala Travel Management and the Amadeus Joint Venture.

Mr. Halliday will start in his new role in early September 2017.

Gavin Halliday, said, “This is an incredible opportunity. Etihad Airways has been one of the fastest-growing airlines of the last decade and Hala is an engine for further expansion. I look forward to working closely with local travel companies and organisations to bring more business and vacation visitors to Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”

Mr. Halliday will replace Darren Peisley, who has been Acting Managing Director of Hala Group.

See also: Tony Fernandes (AirAsia) and Gary Chapman (Emirates) Talk Aviation @ WTTC Global Summit 2017 - HD Video as well as other HD Videos and Podcasts.

See other recent news regarding: Etihad, MD, Managing Director, Loyalty.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com