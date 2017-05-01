Gulf Air to Take Delivery of First Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in April 2018

Gulf Air will take delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft in April 2018.

The aircraft will operate the airline’s long haul routes, gradually replacing its Airbus A330s.

A total of 5 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft are scheduled to have entered Gulf Air’s fleet by end-2018 with an additional 2 aircraft arriving by end-2019 and 3 arriving by end-2020.

Gulf Air’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners will offer 282 seats in a two-class configuration, with 26 Falcon Gold Class seats and 256 Economy Class seats.

“The 787 customer base is growing not just globally but in the Middle East as well with airlines such as Gulf Air taking delivery of the Dreamliner,” said Marty Bentrott (pictured), Vice President – Sales, The Middle East, Turkey, Russia & Central Asia, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “We are confident that the 787-9 will help Gulf Air achieve a new level of efficiency and profitability and will contribute to their future growth and success.”

The 787 family features large windows; cleaner air that is also more humid and at a higher pressure for greater comfort; large overhead bins; LED lighting; and technology that senses and counters turbulence for a smoother ride.

