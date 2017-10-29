Etihad Airways to Upgrade All Sydney Flights with Airbus A380

|
All of Etihad Airways’ 14 weekly flights on the
popular Abu Dhabi – Sydney route will be operated with its
flagship Airbus A380 aircraft, effective 29 October 2017.
The current daily A380 Sydney flights will
be joined by a second daily superjumbo service, upgraded from a
328-seat Boeing 777-300ER.
The additional deployment of the 496-seat double decker
aircraft means one of Australia’s largest cities will join London
and New York as an all-A380 operation.
The Sydney – London Heathrow route, via
Abu Dhabi, will also offer guests the consistency, convenience and
comfort of a seamless all-A380 service in both directions. Etihad
Airways’ three daily London Heathrow flights are operated with an
A380. Beginning June 1, the second daily New York service will be
upgraded to the superjumbo.
Introduced on the Sydney route two
years ago, the A380 accommodates up to two guests in
The
Residence, which features a living room, bedroom and shower,
together with nine First Apartments (pictured), 70 Business Studios and 415
Economy Smart Seats.
Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways Chief
Executive Officer, said, “Sydney is one of our busiest and best
performing long-haul routes where we have experienced increased
demand, particularly in our premium cabins, since the launch 10
years ago. By introducing the A380 on the second daily flight,
we are able to ensure our flagship product is on all of the Sydney
services each week. The upgrade of this service will help fulfill
growing demand, benefiting travellers to and from Abu Dhabi, and
across Etihad Airways’ global network.”
