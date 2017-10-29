Etihad Airways to Upgrade All Sydney Flights with Airbus A380

All of Etihad Airways’ 14 weekly flights on the popular Abu Dhabi – Sydney route will be operated with its flagship Airbus A380 aircraft, effective 29 October 2017. The current daily A380 Sydney flights will be joined by a second daily superjumbo service, upgraded from a 328-seat Boeing 777-300ER. The additional deployment of the 496-seat double decker aircraft means one of Australia’s largest cities will join London and New York as an all-A380 operation. The Sydney – London Heathrow route, via Abu Dhabi, will also offer guests the consistency, convenience and comfort of a seamless all-A380 service in both directions. Etihad Airways’ three daily London Heathrow flights are operated with an A380. Beginning June 1, the second daily New York service will be upgraded to the superjumbo. Introduced on the Sydney route two years ago, the A380 accommodates up to two guests in The Residence, which features a living room, bedroom and shower, together with nine First Apartments (pictured), 70 Business Studios and 415 Economy Smart Seats. Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways Chief Executive Officer, said, “Sydney is one of our busiest and best performing long-haul routes where we have experienced increased demand, particularly in our premium cabins, since the launch 10 years ago. By introducing the A380 on the second daily flight, we are able to ensure our flagship product is on all of the Sydney services each week. The upgrade of this service will help fulfill growing demand, benefiting travellers to and from Abu Dhabi, and across Etihad Airways’ global network.”

