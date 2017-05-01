Emirates Opens New Lounge at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport

|
Emirates has opened a new lounge at Bangkok’s
Suvarnabhumi Airport.
All Emirates First Class and Business Class
passengers, as well as Platinum and Gold Skywards members, have
complimentary access to the new lounge, which has a seating
capacity of 202, and will serve approximately 450 customers per
day.
The Bangkok lounge latest
to benefit from Emirates’ US$365.4 million
ongoing investment in upgrading and refurbishing its 41 dedicated
airport lounges around the world.
Completed at a cost of 76.4
million baht (US$2.2 million) to better serve Emirates’ expanding
customer base, the new Bangkok lounge features
leather armchairs, LED TVs, a dedicated dining area with a choice
of bar seating, and an extensive menu of complimentary hot and
cold gourmet buffet, featuring local and international dishes and
an extensive beverage service, including premium champagnes and
wines.
The Bangkok Lounge also has toilet and shower
facilities, a prayer room, a fully equipped business centre with
touch screen workstations and complimentary Wi-Fi.
In addition to Bangkok, and the seven lounges at
its hub Dubai International Airport, Emirates also has dedicated
lounges at Auckland, Beijing, Birmingham, Boston, Brisbane, Cape
Town, Colombo, Delhi, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Glasgow, Hamburg,
Hong Kong, Istanbul, Johannesburg, Kuala Lumpur, London Gatwick,
London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan,
Munich, Narita, New York - JFK, Paris - Charles de Gaulle, Perth,
Rome, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney and Zurich,
representing an investment of over US$350 million.
Emirates offers seven flights per day from
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport to Dubai
International Airport, six of which are operated with Emirates
Airbus A380 and one flight with Boeing 777 aircraft.
