Emirates Opens New Lounge at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport

Emirates has opened a new lounge at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

All Emirates First Class and Business Class passengers, as well as Platinum and Gold Skywards members, have complimentary access to the new lounge, which has a seating capacity of 202, and will serve approximately 450 customers per day.

The Bangkok lounge latest to benefit from Emirates’ US$365.4 million ongoing investment in upgrading and refurbishing its 41 dedicated airport lounges around the world.

Completed at a cost of 76.4 million baht (US$2.2 million) to better serve Emirates’ expanding customer base, the new Bangkok lounge features leather armchairs, LED TVs, a dedicated dining area with a choice of bar seating, and an extensive menu of complimentary hot and cold gourmet buffet, featuring local and international dishes and an extensive beverage service, including premium champagnes and wines.

The Bangkok Lounge also has toilet and shower facilities, a prayer room, a fully equipped business centre with touch screen workstations and complimentary Wi-Fi.

In addition to Bangkok, and the seven lounges at its hub Dubai International Airport, Emirates also has dedicated lounges at Auckland, Beijing, Birmingham, Boston, Brisbane, Cape Town, Colombo, Delhi, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Glasgow, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Johannesburg, Kuala Lumpur, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, Narita, New York - JFK, Paris - Charles de Gaulle, Perth, Rome, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney and Zurich, representing an investment of over US$350 million.

Emirates offers seven flights per day from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport to Dubai International Airport, six of which are operated with Emirates Airbus A380 and one flight with Boeing 777 aircraft.

