Air China to Launch Beijing-Astana and Beijing-Zurich

Air China is to launch flights between Beijing and Astana and Beijing and Zurich.

The Beijing-Astana route will be launched on 1 June, the same month that the 2017 World Expo will open in Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan. The event is expected to attract visitors from all over the world.

The airline will operate the Beijing-Astana route three times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays with Airbus A320 aircraft.

The outbound flight will depart Beijing at 17:20 to arrive at 21:00. The inbound flight is scheduled to depart Astana at 22:30 to arrive at 05:30.

The Beijing - Zurich route will be launched on 7 June 2017.

Air China will operate the Beijing - Zurich routes four times per week, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. The outbound flight departs Beijing at 02:35 and arrives at 07:25; the inbound flight departs Zurich at 12:55 and arrives at 05:05.

The flights will be operated by an Airbus A330-200 featuring business class seats that can be fully reclined up to 180 degrees. Premium economy seats offer 120% more leg room than regular economy class, and economy class seats are ergonomically designed to reduce fatigue. All seats feature a personal entertainment system.

