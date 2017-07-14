TravelNewsAsia.com
Fri, 14 July 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

583,028 Hotel Rooms in 4,836 Projects Under Contract in USA

According to STR's June 2017 Pipeline Report, there are 583,028 hotel rooms in 4,836 projects Under Contract in the United States.

The total represents an 11.6% increase in the number of rooms Under Contract compared with June 2016.

In the In Construction stage, the U.S. reported 186,945 rooms in 1,440 projects. Based on the number of rooms, that is a 12.4% increase in year-on-year comparisons but a 2.5% decrease from the previous month.

“With May as the exception, we have now seen a decrease in room construction totals in three of the last four months,” said Bobby Bowers, STR’s senior VP for operations. “While the month-to-month fluctuations prevent us from definitively calling this a development slowdown, we can certainly point to a significantly lower growth rate year over year in identifying such a trend. Regardless, there will still be plenty of construction and planning activity even with occupancy levels heading toward negative territory.”

According to STR's June 2017 Pipeline Report, there are 583,028 hotel rooms in 4,836 projects Under Contract in the United States

Looking at construction activity among the Chain Scale segments, Upper Midscale (62,237 rooms in 610 hotels) accounted for the most rooms In Construction followed by Upscale (58,833 rooms in 434 hotels).

“Those two limited-service segments account for 65% of all U.S. construction activity, and that is not going to change anytime soon with 67% of the Final Planning stage also represented by Upscale and Upper Midscale projects,” Bowers said. “At the same time, Midscale looks to be gaining steam, ranking third in rooms being constructed and in that Final Planning phase.”

Despite representing the lowest number of rooms in the pipeline, the Economy segment reported the largest year-on-year percentage increase for rooms In Construction (+128.0% to 2,440 rooms) and Under Contract (+160.1% to 11,157 rooms).

Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages, but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.

See other recent news regarding: STR, Pipeline, ADR, RevPAR.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com