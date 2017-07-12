Singapore Signs Open Skies Agreement with Armenia

|
Singapore has signed an Open Skies Agreement
(OSA) with Armenia.
Under the OSA, airlines of Singapore
and Armenia will be able to operate any number of services between
both countries as well as beyond to any third country, with no
restrictions on capacity, frequency, aircraft type and route
schedule.
In addition, cargo carriers of both countries will be
able to base aircraft in the other country for operations to any
third country.
The OSA was signed in Singapore on Wednesday by the
Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, Mr
Kevin Shum, and the Director-General of the General Department of
Civil Aviation of Armenia, Mr Sergey Avetisyan.
With the signing of the
Singapore-Armenia OSA, Singapore has concluded Air Services
Agreements with more than 130 States and Territories, of which
over 60 are OSAs.
