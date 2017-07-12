Singapore Signs Open Skies Agreement with Armenia

Singapore has signed an Open Skies Agreement (OSA) with Armenia.

Under the OSA, airlines of Singapore and Armenia will be able to operate any number of services between both countries as well as beyond to any third country, with no restrictions on capacity, frequency, aircraft type and route schedule.

In addition, cargo carriers of both countries will be able to base aircraft in the other country for operations to any third country.

The OSA was signed in Singapore on Wednesday by the Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, Mr Kevin Shum, and the Director-General of the General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia, Mr Sergey Avetisyan.

With the signing of the Singapore-Armenia OSA, Singapore has concluded Air Services Agreements with more than 130 States and Territories, of which over 60 are OSAs.

