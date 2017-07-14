China’s First Fairfield by Marriott Hotel Opens in Nanning

Marriott has expanded its Fairfield brand to Greater China with the opening of the Fairfield by Marriott Nanning Nanhu Park, the first of more than 100 hotel signings slated to open over the next five years. Marriott International and Dossen International Group signed an exclusive development agreement to bring the Fairfield by Marriott brand to mainland China in September 2016. The partnership targets aggressive growth in different cities across China in the next five years. The introduction of the Fairfield brand is a significant milestone in Marriott International’s expansion in the Select Serve hotel segment in China, and is part of the company’s strategic plan to expand rapidly across a broad spectrum of price tiers and destinations across the country. “We are extremely excited about the launch of the Fairfield by Marriott brand in China because it gives travelers even more choice when traveling throughout China,” said Mike Fulkerson, Vice President, Brand & Marketing, Asia Pacific. “This partnership gives us the ability to extend into the fast growing second- and third-tier cities throughout China, further building Marriott International’s portfolio in China.” Located at Binhu Road in the beautiful new Qingxiu District of Nanning City, the hotel is a short 10-minute walk from Wanda business district and Xianbin Lake park. It’s also within convenient access to the Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center by public transportation, as well as an easy car ride to Nanning East Railway Station and 45 minutes by car to Nanning Wuwei International Airport. “We are excited about our partnership with Marriott International in opening over 100 Fairfield by Marriott hotels over the course of the next five years,” said Robinhood Qi – CEO Guangzhou Man Tung Hotel Management Co., Ltd. “It’s a tremendous milestone, and with our wealth of connections and hotel expertise, we aim to introduce this trusted brand to Chinese travelers.”

See other recent news regarding: Fairfield, Marriott, Nanning.