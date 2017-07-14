China’s First Fairfield by Marriott Hotel Opens in Nanning

|
Marriott has expanded its Fairfield brand to
Greater China with the opening of the Fairfield by Marriott
Nanning Nanhu Park, the first of more than 100 hotel signings
slated to open over the next five years.
Marriott International and Dossen International
Group signed an exclusive development agreement to bring the
Fairfield by Marriott brand to mainland China in September 2016.
The partnership targets aggressive growth in different cities
across China in the next five years.
The introduction of the
Fairfield brand is a significant milestone in Marriott
International’s expansion in the Select Serve hotel segment in
China, and is part of the company’s strategic plan to expand
rapidly across a broad spectrum of price tiers and destinations
across the country.
“We are extremely excited about the
launch of the Fairfield by Marriott brand in China because it
gives travelers even more choice when traveling throughout China,”
said Mike Fulkerson, Vice President, Brand & Marketing, Asia
Pacific. “This partnership gives us the ability to extend into the
fast growing second- and third-tier cities throughout China,
further building Marriott International’s portfolio in China.”
Located at Binhu Road in the
beautiful new Qingxiu District of Nanning City, the hotel is a
short 10-minute walk from Wanda business district and Xianbin Lake
park. It’s also within convenient access to the Nanning
International Convention and Exhibition Center by public
transportation, as well as an easy car ride to Nanning East
Railway Station and 45 minutes by car to Nanning Wuwei
International Airport.
“We are
excited about our partnership with Marriott International in
opening over 100 Fairfield by Marriott hotels over the course of
the next five years,” said Robinhood Qi – CEO Guangzhou Man Tung
Hotel Management Co., Ltd. “It’s a tremendous milestone, and with
our wealth of connections and hotel expertise, we aim to introduce
this trusted brand to Chinese travelers.”
