Emirates to Upgrade Moscow Flights; Amend Flight Times to St. Petersburg

Emirates has confirmed that both of its daily flights
between Dubai and Moscow will be operated by the airline’s
hugely popular Airbus A380.
Commencing 1 October 2017, the double daily Airbus
A380 service will not only significantly boost seat capacity to and from Russia,
it will also allow
multiple A380 to A380 connections to a wide range of leisure and
business destinations such as Mauritius, Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala
Lumpur, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, Mumbai, Sydney, Melbourne,
Brisbane, Perth, Auckland, Christchurch, Beijing, Shanghai,
Guangzhou, Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei and Sao Paolo.
Since
Emirates started flying from its Dubai hub to Moscow in 2003, the
airline has carried over 4 million passengers on the route, and
the
aircraft upgauge will allow an increase of over 1,000 seats per
week.
Flights EK131/132 and EK133/134 will
be operated by an Airbus A380 aircraft in a three-class
configuration with 14 Private Suites in First Class, 76 flat-bed
seats in Business Class and 427 comfortable seats in Economy
Class.
In all cabins passengers can enjoy access to Wi-Fi and
over 2,500 channels of films, music and games, more than 60 in
Russian, through ice Digital Widescreen, Emirates’ award-winning
inflight entertainment system.
First and Business Class
passengers on the Emirates A380 can spend time during their flight
socialising in the popular Onboard Lounge on the upper deck of the
aircraft, while tasting fine selection of wines and spirits and
gourmet delicacies. First Class passengers have exclusive access
to the on-board Emirates Shower Spa.
Premium customers are
also offered complimentary Chauffeur Drive services to and from
Moscow Domodedovo airport and Dubai International Airport, access
to Emirates exclusive lounges across select airports around the
world and priority check-in.
St. Petersburg
Emirates has also made amends
to its winter schedule to and from St. Petersburg, giving
passengers even easier connections to many Emirates destinations
including Maldives, Thailand and Sri Lanka with just a short stop
in Dubai.
From 29 October 2017 until 24 March 2018 EK176 will
depart from Pulkovo International Airport at 23:55 and land at
Dubai International Airport the next day at 07:05. From Dubai
EK175 flight will depart at 15:30 and land in Saint Petersburg
at 20:45.
The new times will enable clients travelling
to Dubai an additional day in the city, arriving from Saint
Petersburg early in the morning instead of late evening.
Given
that Russian customers can now receive a free UAE visa on arrival,
the new schedule opens up even more opportunities to explore the
city and take advantage of the late afternoon departure from Dubai
back to Saint Petersburg.
