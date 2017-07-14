Delta Takes Delivery of First Airbus A350-900

|
Delta Air Lines has taken delivery of its first
Airbus A350, becoming the first North American operator of the
state-of-the-art aircraft.
Delta's
306-seat A350-900 is also the first long-haul aircraft to feature next
generation 2Ku internet connectivity, and will fly primarily on routes across the Pacific, initially
to Tokyo-Narita, Seoul and Beijing.
“The Airbus A350 sets a
new standard of flying experience for our customers, representing
years of product innovation as Delta continues to transform into a
leading global carrier,” said Ed Bastian, Delta’s CEO. “Our new
flagship A350 fits well in Delta’s long-haul network, combining an
exceptional customer experience with strong operating economics
and fuel-efficiency as we retire older, less-efficient aircraft.”
The 32 redesigned Delta One suites will offer customers a
private, personal experience, with a full-height door at every
suite for enhanced privacy and comfort. Every suite offers a full
flat-bed seat with direct aisle access as well as more personal stowage
and large in-flight entertainment screens.
In the all-new Delta Premium Select cabin offers customers up to 38 inches of pitch, up to 19 inches of width and up to
7 inches of recline along with an adjustable
leg rest and headrest.
Throughout the aircraft, customers will
find free seatback in-flight entertainment on high definition
screens, in-seat power ports at every row, high capacity overhead
bins, and next generation 2Ku internet connectivity.
Customers
flying on the A350 also benefit from larger windows and
optimized cabin pressure, temperature and humidity to feel more
refreshed after a longhaul flight.
With a lightweight airframe, and fuel-efficient
Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines, the A350-900 aircraft are expected to generate a
20%improvement in operating cost per seat compared to the
Boeing 747-400 aircraft they will replace.
