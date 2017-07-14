Delta Takes Delivery of First Airbus A350-900

Delta Air Lines has taken delivery of its first Airbus A350, becoming the first North American operator of the state-of-the-art aircraft.

Delta's 306-seat A350-900 is also the first long-haul aircraft to feature next generation 2Ku internet connectivity, and will fly primarily on routes across the Pacific, initially to Tokyo-Narita, Seoul and Beijing.

“The Airbus A350 sets a new standard of flying experience for our customers, representing years of product innovation as Delta continues to transform into a leading global carrier,” said Ed Bastian, Delta’s CEO. “Our new flagship A350 fits well in Delta’s long-haul network, combining an exceptional customer experience with strong operating economics and fuel-efficiency as we retire older, less-efficient aircraft.”

The 32 redesigned Delta One suites will offer customers a private, personal experience, with a full-height door at every suite for enhanced privacy and comfort. Every suite offers a full flat-bed seat with direct aisle access as well as more personal stowage and large in-flight entertainment screens.

In the all-new Delta Premium Select cabin offers customers up to 38 inches of pitch, up to 19 inches of width and up to 7 inches of recline along with an adjustable leg rest and headrest.

Throughout the aircraft, customers will find free seatback in-flight entertainment on high definition screens, in-seat power ports at every row, high capacity overhead bins, and next generation 2Ku internet connectivity.

Customers flying on the A350 also benefit from larger windows and optimized cabin pressure, temperature and humidity to feel more refreshed after a longhaul flight.

With a lightweight airframe, and fuel-efficient Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines, the A350-900 aircraft are expected to generate a 20%improvement in operating cost per seat compared to the Boeing 747-400 aircraft they will replace.



See other recent news regarding: Airbus, A350-900, Delta, A350.