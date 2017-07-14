TravelNewsAsia.com
Fri, 14 July 2017
Brussels Airport to Improve Security with New Baggage Screening Technology

Brussels Airport has commenced the first phase of works to implement new hold baggage screening technology.

 The airport is investing 100 million Euros on new screening devices and the construction of a new hall and infrastructure.

Every airport in the European Union must screen hold baggage according to the ECAC (European Civil Aviation Conference) Hold Baggage Screening Standard 3 by 1 September 2022 at the latest.

 The standard requires that hold baggage also undergoes a CT scan, in addition to an X ray scan. Similar to CT scans used in hospitals, CT technology for hold baggage creates a 3D image of baggage content.

Smiths Detection HI-SCAN 10080 XCT Scanner

The new CT technology enables a far more accurate analysis of baggage content, resulting in fewer bags requiring an additional check by security staff. Should the screening device be unable to detect the contents of a piece of luggage or identify a suspicious object, a security officer will further analyse the 3D image of the luggage and decide whether the luggage may be permitted on board the aircraft. Due to improved detection, the volume of baggage requiring the intervention of a security agent should decrease.

“With the implementation of Standard 3 screening devices, Brussels Airport is taking an important step towards modernising and expanding baggage handling at the airport,” said Arnaud Feist, Brussels Airport Company CEO. “The new technology will allow for an extremely accurate image of the contents of the luggage, making analysis more efficient. The 100 million Euro investment for its implementation not only includes the purchase of the new screening devices, but also the construction of a new hall next to the Sky Hall.”

Screening devices that satisfy Standard 3 are significantly larger and heavier than current Standard 2 devices, and as such more space is required to house them. Brussels Airport will therefore construct a new hall between the Sky Hall and Pier B in order to accommodate the new screening configuration for hold baggage. The old building that currently sits on this site, is not fit for the purpose in its current state and must therefore be demolished. The demolition works started early June and will continue until the end of summer. After some preliminary work, the construction of the new area will begin next year. At a later stage, the new Standard 3 screening devices will be placed and the new installation integrated into the existing baggage sorting system.

Latest Travel News
