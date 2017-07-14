Brussels Airport to Improve Security with New Baggage Screening Technology

|
Brussels Airport has commenced the first phase of
works to implement new hold baggage screening technology.
The
airport is investing 100 million Euros on new screening devices and the construction of a
new hall and infrastructure.
Every airport in the European
Union must screen hold baggage according to the ECAC (European
Civil Aviation Conference) Hold Baggage Screening Standard 3 by
1 September 2022 at the latest.
The standard requires that hold baggage also
undergoes a CT scan, in addition to an X ray scan. Similar to CT
scans used in hospitals, CT technology for hold baggage creates a
3D image of baggage content.
The new CT technology enables
a far more accurate analysis of baggage content, resulting in
fewer bags requiring an additional check by security staff. Should
the screening device be unable to detect the contents of a piece
of luggage or identify a suspicious object, a security officer
will further analyse the 3D image of the luggage and decide
whether the luggage may be permitted on board the aircraft. Due to
improved detection, the volume of baggage requiring the
intervention of a security agent should decrease.
“With the
implementation of Standard 3 screening devices, Brussels Airport
is taking an important step towards modernising and expanding
baggage handling at the airport,” said Arnaud Feist, Brussels Airport Company CEO.
“The new technology will allow for an extremely accurate image of
the contents of the luggage, making analysis more efficient. The
100 million Euro investment for its implementation not only
includes the purchase of the new screening devices, but also the
construction of a new hall next to the Sky Hall.”
Screening devices that satisfy Standard 3 are
significantly larger and heavier than current Standard 2 devices,
and as such more space is required to house them. Brussels Airport will
therefore construct a new hall between the Sky Hall and Pier B in
order to accommodate the new screening configuration for hold
baggage. The old building that currently sits on this site, is not
fit for the purpose in its current state and must therefore be
demolished. The demolition works started early June and will
continue until the end of summer. After some preliminary work, the
construction of the new area will begin next year. At a later
stage, the new Standard 3 screening devices will be placed and the
new installation integrated into the existing baggage sorting
system.
