Explore World of Jane Austen with British Airways

To mark the 200th anniversary of the great British novelist Jane Austen, British Airways has specially selected the top four iconic places in the UK for travellers to explore the world of Jane Austen. Travellers can easily connect to train services from London Heathrow to begin their tour to Hampshire, Bath, Lyme Regis and Sheffield – places that play an important role in the author’s life and work. All-in fares from Singapore to London, for example, start from S$1,208 on World Traveller economy and S$2,588 on World Traveller Plus premium economy. The fares are available for booking until 21 July 2017, and valid for travel until 31 March 2018. Special deals are also available from other parts of the world. British Airways’ head of sales Asia Pacific and the Middle East, Robert Williams, said, “Jane Austen is one of history’s most respected and famous authors. Our double daily direct flights to London from Singapore are ideal for making a trip to explore the various places that inspired some of her greatest works.” Hampshire: Hampshire holds a significant place for Jane Austen as her birth and resting place. Visitors can start with Jane Austen’s House Museum in the quiet village of Chawton. It was here that Austen wrote and revised six of her most famous novels. She revised her manuscripts for “Sense & Sensibility”, “Pride & Prejudice” and “Northanger Abbey”, and wrote “Mansfield Park”, “Emma” and “Persuasion”. This beautiful county is the perfect blend of city, coast, and country. Visitors can visit Austen’s country home that was built in the 17th century which open daily. The county is hosting the “Jane Austen 200” to celebrate her life with numerous events including special exhibitions, tours, talks, and performances to honour the novelist. Bath: Enthusiasts can experience a day like Jane Austen in Bath, where she lived from 1801 to 1806. Admirers can take a free audio walking tour through the city which includes extract from Jane Austen’s novels and letters while soaking in the beautiful Georgian architecture depicted in the Northanger Abbey and Persuasion. After the tour, “Tea with Mr. Darcy” at the Regency Tea Room located in the Jane Austen Center is highly recommended. Visitors can enjoy delicious finger sandwiches, homemade cakes, a pot of tea and dress up in a selection of Regency costumes. British Airways’ customers can take advantage of a free train ride from London to Bath through its partnership with the Great Western Railway Lyme Regis: For Austen fans who love the beach, Lyme Regis is the perfect place to experience both. A popular place for summer vacation, Austen and her family visited the southern coast twice, once in 1803 and in 1804. The quaint coastal town impressed the writer so much so that she used it for the setting of her book, Persuasion, which is believed to be Austen’s most autobiographical book. Visitors can walk along the famous harbour, the Cobb, to relive her inspirations. Sheffield: Visitors who love the illustrations and imagery from “Pride and Prejudice” should not miss the Chatsworth House located in Derbyshire. Scholars believe that Pemberely, the fictional country estate owned by Fitzwilliam Darcy, was inspired by the Chatsworth House Bakewell in Derbyshire (pictured). Today, the property serves as home to the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, but it also opens its 105 acres of gardens, 30 lavish rooms and one of Europe's largest collections of art for public to visit. British Airways currently operates daily flights between Singapore and London Heathrow Terminal 5 on the Airbus A380.

