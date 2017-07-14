Explore World of Jane Austen with British Airways

|
To mark the 200th anniversary of the great
British novelist Jane Austen, British Airways has specially
selected the top four iconic places in the UK for travellers to
explore the world of Jane Austen.
Travellers can easily connect to
train services from London Heathrow to begin their tour to
Hampshire, Bath, Lyme Regis and Sheffield – places that play an
important role in the author’s life and work.
All-in fares from Singapore to London, for
example, start from
S$1,208 on World Traveller economy and S$2,588 on World Traveller
Plus premium economy. The fares are available for booking until 21
July 2017, and valid for travel until 31 March 2018. Special deals
are also available from other parts of the world.
British Airways’ head
of sales Asia Pacific and the Middle East, Robert Williams, said,
“Jane Austen is one of history’s most respected and famous
authors. Our double daily direct flights to London from Singapore
are ideal for making a trip to explore the various places that
inspired some of her greatest works.”
Hampshire:
Hampshire
holds a significant place for Jane Austen as her birth and resting
place. Visitors can start with Jane Austen’s House Museum in the
quiet village of Chawton. It was here that Austen wrote and
revised six of her most famous novels. She revised her manuscripts
for “Sense & Sensibility”, “Pride & Prejudice” and “Northanger
Abbey”, and wrote “Mansfield Park”, “Emma” and “Persuasion”. This
beautiful county is the perfect blend of city, coast, and country.
Visitors can visit Austen’s country home that was built in the
17th century which open daily. The county is hosting the “Jane
Austen 200” to celebrate her life with numerous events including
special exhibitions, tours, talks, and performances to honour the
novelist.
Bath: Enthusiasts can
experience a day like Jane Austen in Bath, where she lived from
1801 to 1806. Admirers can take a free audio walking tour through
the city which includes extract from Jane Austen’s novels and
letters while soaking in the beautiful Georgian architecture
depicted in the Northanger Abbey and Persuasion. After the tour,
“Tea with Mr. Darcy” at the Regency Tea Room located in the Jane
Austen Center is highly recommended. Visitors can enjoy delicious
finger sandwiches, homemade cakes, a pot of tea and dress up in a
selection of Regency costumes. British Airways’ customers can take advantage of a free train
ride from London to Bath through its partnership with the Great
Western Railway
Lyme Regis: For
Austen fans who love the beach, Lyme Regis
is the perfect place to experience both. A popular place for
summer vacation, Austen and her family visited the southern coast
twice, once in 1803 and in 1804. The quaint coastal town impressed
the writer so much so that she used it for the setting of her
book, Persuasion, which is believed to be Austen’s most
autobiographical book. Visitors can walk along the famous harbour,
the Cobb, to relive her inspirations.
Sheffield: Visitors who love the illustrations and imagery from
“Pride and Prejudice” should not miss the Chatsworth House located
in Derbyshire. Scholars believe that Pemberely, the fictional
country estate owned by Fitzwilliam Darcy, was inspired by the
Chatsworth House Bakewell in Derbyshire (pictured). Today, the property serves as home to the
Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, but it also opens its 105 acres of
gardens, 30 lavish rooms and one of Europe's largest collections
of art for public to visit.
British Airways
currently operates daily flights between Singapore and London
Heathrow Terminal 5 on the Airbus A380.
