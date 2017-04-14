Tourists from China, France, Germany, UK and US World’s Top Spenders

|
According to the latest UNWTO World Tourism
Barometer, 2016 results on expenditure from major outbound markets
reflect increasing demand for international tourism across the
world.
With a 12% increase in spending, China continued
to lead international outbound tourism, followed by the United
States, Germany, the United Kingdom and France as top five
spenders.
“The latest data on outbound tourism spending
are very encouraging. Despite the many challenges of recent years,
results of spending on travel abroad are consistent with the 4%
growth to 1.2 billion international tourist arrivals reported
earlier this year for 2016. People continue to have a strong
appetite for travel and this benefits many countries all around
the world, translating into economic growth, job creation and
opportunities for development” said UNWTO Secretary-General, Taleb
Rifai.
2016 was another strong year for outbound
tourism from China, the world’s leading outbound market.
International tourism expenditure grew by US$ 11 billion to US$
261 billion, an increase by 12% (in local currency).
The number of outbound travellers rose 6%
to 135 million in 2016. This growth consolidates China’s position
as number one source market in the world since 2012, following a
trend of double-digit growth in tourism expenditure every year
since 2004.
The growth in outbound travel from China
benefited many destinations in Asia and the Pacific, most notably
Japan, the Republic of Korea and Thailand (pictured), but also
long-haul destinations such as the United States and several in
Europe.
Aside from China, three other Asian outbound
markets among the first ten showed very positive results. The
Republic of Korea (US$ 27 billion) and Australia (US$ 27 billion)
both spent 8% more in 2016 and Hong Kong (China) entered the top
10 following 5% growth in expenditure (US$ 24 billion).
Tourism spending from the United States, the
world’s second largest source market, increased 8% in 2016 to US$
122 billion, up US$ 9 billion on 2015.
For a third year in a row, strong outbound
demand was fuelled by a robust US dollar and economy.
The number of US residents travelling to
international destinations increased 8% through November 2016 (74
million in 2015).
By contrast, Canada, the second source market
from the Americas in the top ten, reported flat results, with US$
29 billion spent on international tourism, while the number of
outbound overnight trips declined by 3% to 31 million.
Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Italy
are the four European markets in the top ten and all reported
growth in outbound demand last year.
Germany, the world’s third
largest market, reported 5% growth in international tourism
spending last year, rebounding from weaker figures in 2015,
reaching US$ 81 billion.
Demand from the United Kingdom, the world’s
fourth largest source market, remained sound despite the
significant depreciation of the British pound in 2016.
UK
residents' visits abroad were up by 5 million (+7%) in 2016 to 70
million, with expenditure close to US$ 64 billion.
France, the world’s fifth largest market,
reported 7% growth in tourism expenditure in 2016 to reach US$ 41
billion. Italy recorded 1% growth in spending to US$ 25 billion
and a 3% increase in overnight trips to 29 million.
Growing Outbound
Expenditure
Among the largest 50 source markets, there were
another nine that recorded double-digit growth in spending in
2016: Vietnam (+28%), Argentina (+26%), Egypt (+19%), Spain
(+17%), India (+16%), Israel and Ukraine (both +12%), Qatar and
Thailand (both +11%).
By contrast, outbound tourism from some
commodity exporters continued to be depressed as a consequence of
their weaker economy and currencies.
Expenditure from the Russian
Federation declined further in 2016 to US$ 24 billion.
International tourism spending from Brazil also decreased in 2016.
