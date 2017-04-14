Singapore Airlines and SilkAir to Codeshare with Air France-KLM

|
Singapore Airlines and its regional subsidiary
SilkAir have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Air
France-KLM to codeshare on each other’s flights with effect
from 27 April 2017.
Under the agreement, which is subject to
regulatory approvals, Singapore Airlines will add its ‘SQ’
designator code to Air France-operated flights beyond Paris to 10
destinations - Aberdeen, Bordeaux, Edinburgh, Lisbon, Lyon,
Madrid, Marseille, Newcastle, Nice and Toulouse.
Air France
will in turn add its ‘AF’ designator code to Singapore
Airlines-operated flights beyond Singapore to Melbourne and Sydney in Australia, as well as on SilkAir-operated flights to
Kuala Lumpur and Penang in Malaysia, and Phuket in Thailand.
Mr Patrick Roux, Senior Vice-President
Alliances of Air France-KLM group, said, “This new agreement
is excellent news for our airline and for our customers. It will
significantly improve the connections for Air France customers
from Singapore to Australia. This kind of partnership is part
of our aim to expand our market position and increase our range
of destinations for our customers all around the world.”
Singapore Airlines and Air France-KLM will later
explore the opportunity to expand the codeshare to other airlines
within their respective groups.
The
airlines will also explore the possibility for Singapore Airlines’
KrisFlyer and Air France-KLM’s Flying Blue members to earn and
redeem miles when travelling on the codeshare flight segments.
Mr Tan Kai Ping, Singapore Airlines Senior Vice President
Marketing Planning, said, “We are delighted with our new
partnership with Air France-KLM, which offers significant
benefits to customers through enhanced connections and increased
codeshare destinations. In addition, this new agreement provides a
strong foundation for future commercial co-operation
opportunities between our two airline groups. It is also
another example of our commitment to the Singapore hub and the
European market.”
See other recent
news regarding:
SIA,
Singapore Airlines,
SilkAir,
Air France,
Codeshare.