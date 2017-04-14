Making a Difference: Korean Air Providing Relief Goods to Northern Peru

|
Korean Air is providing relief goods to those
affected by the recent floods and mud slides in Northern Peru,
which have killed dozens of people and displaced many thousands in
recent weeks.
Goods delivered to the country include 9,000 litres
of water and 2 tonnes of rescue equipment.
As the only airline operating a regular cargo
service to Peru’s capital city Lima from Korea, Korean Air will
utilize its cargo planes in support of the aid and rescue program
to flood-stricken areas.
The emergency supplies, including 6,000 bottles
of mineral water, were loaded onto Korean Air’s flight KE273,
which departed at 22:05 on 12 April 2017 from South Korea’s Incheon
Airport, bound for Lima, Peru.
Last month’s massive floods and landslides
caused by “El Nino Costero” have ravaged the South American
country, destroying more than 100,000 homes, 200 bridges and
countless roads. Over 90 people have died, 122,000 have lost their
homes and 700,000 are affected.
Korean Air also carried out humanitarian aid following the
devastation caused by cyclone “Winston” in Fiji and donated relief
supplies to those affected by the earthquakes in Kathmandu, Nepal
and Kumamoto, Japan over the past years.
