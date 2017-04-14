Finnair to Take Control of Inflight Meals

|
Finnair is to reassume control and
responsibility of preparing and developing its inflight meals.
Finnair and its meal service provider LSG Sky Chefs have signed an
agreement with which the catering company LSG Sky Chefs Finland Oy,
operating at Helsinki Airport ,will be transferred under the
control of Finnair.
Since November 2016 Finnair and LSG have
been negotiating about new forms of cooperation as the LSG Group
does not exercise its purchase option of LSG Sky Chefs Finland Oy.
The closing date is still subject to final approval of the Finnish
Competition and Consumer Authority.
In the future, LSG Sky
Chefs Finland Oy’s name will be Finnair Kitchen Oy and it will
become a part of Finnair’s Customer Experience unit. Mikko Tainio
has been appointed as the company’s Managing Director. He has
previously been responsible for Finnair’s ground operations
services.
“It will be great to have Finnair Kitchen as
part of Finnair,” said Mikko
Tainio, Managing Director of Finnair Kitchen Oy. “Finnair is in the process of executing its growth
strategy and Nordic customer experience is a cornerstone of our
strategy. Inflight meal and beverage services are significant for
our customer experience, and developing this experience is a
crucial part of our strategy. Now we have better possibilities to
develop our service according to our Nordic vision. We will also
continue to develop and accelerate our operations.”
LSG Sky Chefs Oy has been under
the control LSG since 2012. The change does not have significant
effect on Finnair’s operative or financial results. The LSG
Finland employees (approx. 500 people) will be transferred to the
service of Finnair Kitchen after the authority approval.
