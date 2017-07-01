Finnair Selects Fazer as Lounge Partner for Helsinki Airport

|
Finnair has chosen Fazer, a well-known Finnish
food, café, bakery and confectionery brand as its partner for all
its lounges at Helsinki Airport.
From 1 July 2017, Fazer will be providing the
catering and customer services for all three Finnair lounges at
Helsinki Airport.
The Finnair lounges at
Helsinki Airport are open 18 hours a day, serving altogether
650,000 Finnair and oneworld customers every year.
“Our
lounges at Helsinki Airport are an important part of our customer
journey and the unique Nordic customer experience we want to
offer,” said Sari Nevanlinna, Head of Ground Experience and
Ancillary at Finnair. “We look forward to continuing to
develop our lounge concept together with Fazer – they have
extensive experience in the café and catering business, and are a
great match to our Nordic vision. In our Premium lounge we will,
for example, have a Fazer chef preparing meals for customers from
fresh seasonal ingredients in front of the customers”
The Finnair
lounges at Helsinki Airport showcase Finnish and Nordic design,
and customers can rest and refresh themselves there before and
between flights, and enjoy meals and drinks from the complimentary
menu.
The lounges are complimentary for Finnair’s business class
customers, as well as for Finnair Plus Gold and Platinum customers
and oneworld Emerald and Sapphire tier customers.
Director Kristiina Ramirez from Fazer Food Services Finland’s
operative organisation, said, “Fazer is delighted to begin this
partnership with Finnair. We share similar core values: commitment
to quality and customer care, innovation, and pride in our Finnish
heritage. This is what we at Fazer want to showcase in the Finnair
lounges, alongside great gastronomic skill, understanding of
well-being and experiences for all the senses”.
