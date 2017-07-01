Finnair Selects Fazer as Lounge Partner for Helsinki Airport

Finnair has chosen Fazer, a well-known Finnish food, café, bakery and confectionery brand as its partner for all its lounges at Helsinki Airport.

From 1 July 2017, Fazer will be providing the catering and customer services for all three Finnair lounges at Helsinki Airport.

The Finnair lounges at Helsinki Airport are open 18 hours a day, serving altogether 650,000 Finnair and oneworld customers every year.

“Our lounges at Helsinki Airport are an important part of our customer journey and the unique Nordic customer experience we want to offer,” said Sari Nevanlinna, Head of Ground Experience and Ancillary at Finnair. “We look forward to continuing to develop our lounge concept together with Fazer – they have extensive experience in the café and catering business, and are a great match to our Nordic vision. In our Premium lounge we will, for example, have a Fazer chef preparing meals for customers from fresh seasonal ingredients in front of the customers”

The Finnair lounges at Helsinki Airport showcase Finnish and Nordic design, and customers can rest and refresh themselves there before and between flights, and enjoy meals and drinks from the complimentary menu.

The lounges are complimentary for Finnair’s business class customers, as well as for Finnair Plus Gold and Platinum customers and oneworld Emerald and Sapphire tier customers.

Director Kristiina Ramirez from Fazer Food Services Finland’s operative organisation, said, “Fazer is delighted to begin this partnership with Finnair. We share similar core values: commitment to quality and customer care, innovation, and pride in our Finnish heritage. This is what we at Fazer want to showcase in the Finnair lounges, alongside great gastronomic skill, understanding of well-being and experiences for all the senses”.



