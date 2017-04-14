FCS Launches Cloud-Based CosmoPMS Property Management System

FCS Computer Systems (FCS), a provider of comprehensive hospitality technology solutions and services, has launched a new SaaS-based property management platform, FCS CosmoPMS. Designed specifically to meet the needs of smaller properties, inns and even alternative accommodations, CosmoPMS offers a new approach to how properties oversee and manage their operations. As a subscription-based solution, CosmoPMS will be offered free of charge to properties averaging less than 300 reservations a month. "In creating FCS CosmoPMS, our goal was to provide the hospitality industry with a simple and affordable solution that is robust enough to offer the precise results and level of management that each hotelier craves, and that is often unique to the needs of their particular property," said Jason Ling, Vice President of Marketing and Digital at FCS. "CosmoPMS stands apart in its ability to simplify and automate a vast range of processes. It is also unique in its scope as a platform that is available to hoteliers who, until now, have never had the option of leveraging the benefits of a property management system, due to property size or budget. This is a factor that we are very proud of accomplishing, and one that we feel will greatly benefit the industry as a whole." In serving as a total PMS solution that covers every aspect needed to manage a property, CosmoPMS includes a range of valuable features such as financial management tracking, with reports that detail all revenue, expense and tax requirements. The solution's reporting functionality also provides comprehensive insight into hotel performance on a daily, weekly, monthly or 24-month rolling basis. With tiered work level access, hoteliers can control the extent of information that a specific user may view or interact with. The system is also built from the ground up to be mobile compatible, allowing users to access reports and input data using their own smart devices from any location. With FCS CosmoPMS, small hotels with less than 300 reservations a month are able to gain full access to the solution's benefits at no charge. Properties with a larger volume of reservations are charged a premium rate of $50 a month. However, if reservations fall below the 300 threshold, such properties can receive the following month free of charge.

See other recent news regarding: FCS, Solutions, Technology.