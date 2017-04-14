FCS Launches Cloud-Based CosmoPMS Property Management System

|
FCS Computer Systems (FCS), a provider of
comprehensive hospitality technology solutions and services, has
launched a new SaaS-based property management platform, FCS
CosmoPMS.
Designed specifically to meet the needs of
smaller properties, inns and even alternative accommodations,
CosmoPMS offers a new approach to how properties oversee and
manage their operations.
As a subscription-based solution, CosmoPMS will
be offered free of charge to properties averaging less than 300
reservations a month.
"In creating FCS CosmoPMS, our goal was to provide the
hospitality industry with a simple and affordable solution that is
robust enough to offer the precise results and level of management
that each hotelier craves, and that is often unique to the needs
of their particular property," said Jason Ling, Vice President of
Marketing and Digital at FCS. "CosmoPMS stands apart in its
ability to simplify and automate a vast range of processes. It is
also unique in its scope as a platform that is available to
hoteliers who, until now, have never had the option of leveraging
the benefits of a property management system, due to property size
or budget. This is a factor that we are very proud of
accomplishing, and one that we feel will greatly benefit the
industry as a whole."
In serving as a total PMS solution that covers
every aspect needed to manage a property, CosmoPMS includes a
range of valuable features such as financial management
tracking, with reports that detail all revenue, expense and tax
requirements. The solution's reporting functionality also provides
comprehensive insight into hotel performance on a daily, weekly,
monthly or 24-month rolling basis.
With tiered work level access,
hoteliers can control the extent of information that a specific
user may view or interact with. The system is also built from the
ground up to be mobile compatible, allowing users to access
reports and input data using their own smart devices from any
location.
With FCS CosmoPMS, small hotels with
less than 300 reservations a month are able to gain full access to
the solution's benefits at no charge. Properties with a larger
volume of reservations are charged a premium rate of $50 a month.
However, if reservations fall below the 300 threshold, such
properties can receive the following month free of charge.
