Diego Muñoz to Introduce Peruvian Cuisine to Guests of Belmond Andean Explorer

Diego Muñoz, a creative chef and ambassador of
Peruvian cuisine, has been appointed as Executive Chef for South
America’s first luxury sleeper train, Belmond Andean Explorer –
launching in Peru on 4th May 2017.
Guests will be able to sample
Muñoz’s distinctive regional cuisine, inspired by the journey
through the Peruvian Andes, from the comfort of elegant dining
carriages that travel along at altitudes of up to 4,800 metres on
route from Cusco to Arequipa.
A menu inspired by Peru As a curious
collaborator, Muñoz has worked closely with Sous Chef Carlos Risco
and the team at Belmond Hotel Monasterio in Cusco, to create daily
menus that best showcase the flavours of traditional Peruvian
ingredients.
Simple regionally sourced produce, such as, fresh
fish from the Moquegua coast, trout from Lake Arapa (located in
the Puno region), broad beans and lemons from Cusco, mushrooms,
beets and corn from the Sacred Valley, Peruvian native potatoes,
and quinoa from the Altiplano are transformed into sensational mouthwatering dishes.
Dishes that carry Muñoz’s signature style,
include, Alpaca Tortellini, Banana and Pisco Tatin, Arequipean Paw
Paw Mostarda and Lima Bean Cappuccino.
Delicious Peru
Having gained global recognition as Head Chef
of Astrid & GastÓn, Lima, before dedicating 2016 to
gastronomy-globetrotting, this role marks a return to his beloved home country and an opportunity to shine the spotlight on locally
produced heritage ingredients.
With a shared history for pioneering travel and culinary exploration in Peru, Belmond and
Muñoz’s collaboration ensures the food on board is at the heart of the travel adventure and inspires further intrigue of the
destination.
Despite being kept
busy with a new restaurant opening in Lisbon with Chef José Avillez, the role was a challenge not to be missed for this
free-spirited chef.
“Collaborating with Belmond on this
project is truly thrilling and completely new for me. I cannot
imagine a more interesting way to introduce Peruvian cuisine to
the global traveler than on the stunning Belmond Andean Explorer.
My hope is that the flavours of my dishes stay with guests long
after their journey, bringing them the same joy they would
experience from a beautiful sunset or a view from their cabin
window,” Chef Muñoz said.
Behind the scenery Belmond Andean Explorer caters for up
to 48 passengers, with a kitchen measuring just 16.5 x 2.5 metres,
providing a compact space for preparing, storing, cooking and
adding final flourishes to the dishes.
Food is prepared by the
team at Belmond Hotel Monasterio and freshly delivered to the
train before departure, where Carlos Risco and his team take over
operations.
Although narrow, the kitchen is fitted with the latest
modern appliances to ensure the highest quality cuisine is
produced, even along the most remote parts of the route and at
extraordinary heights.
Although not permanently on board, Muñoz
will regularly join the crew as guest Executive Chef.
The train takes to the rails on 4th May 2017 on its inaugural
passenger journey from Cusco to Arequipa via Lake Titicaca, on a
two night/three day ‘Peruvian Highlands’ itinerary priced at
$1,440 per person, fully inclusive of all meals, an open bar and
scheduled excursions, including visits to archaeological Inca site
of Raqchi and the ancient Sumbay Caves.
