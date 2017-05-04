TravelNewsAsia.com
Fri, 14 April 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Diego Muñoz to Introduce Peruvian Cuisine to Guests of Belmond Andean Explorer

Diego Muñoz, a creative chef and ambassador of Peruvian cuisine, has been appointed as Executive Chef for South America’s first luxury sleeper train, Belmond Andean Explorer – launching in Peru on 4th May 2017.

 Guests will be able to sample Muñoz’s distinctive regional cuisine, inspired by the journey through the Peruvian Andes, from the comfort of elegant dining carriages that travel along at altitudes of up to 4,800 metres on route from Cusco to Arequipa.

 A menu inspired by Peru As a curious collaborator, Muñoz has worked closely with Sous Chef Carlos Risco and the team at Belmond Hotel Monasterio in Cusco, to create daily menus that best showcase the flavours of traditional Peruvian ingredients.

 Simple regionally sourced produce, such as, fresh fish from the Moquegua coast, trout from Lake Arapa (located in the Puno region), broad beans and lemons from Cusco, mushrooms, beets and corn from the Sacred Valley, Peruvian native potatoes, and quinoa from the Altiplano are transformed into sensational mouthwatering dishes.

Dishes that carry Muñoz’s signature style, include, Alpaca Tortellini, Banana and Pisco Tatin, Arequipean Paw Paw Mostarda and Lima Bean Cappuccino.

Delicious Peru

Having gained global recognition as Head Chef of Astrid & GastÓn, Lima, before dedicating 2016 to gastronomy-globetrotting, this role marks a return to his beloved home country and an opportunity to shine the spotlight on locally produced heritage ingredients.

With a shared history for pioneering travel and culinary exploration in Peru, Belmond and Muñoz’s collaboration ensures the food on board is at the heart of the travel adventure and inspires further intrigue of the destination.

Despite being kept busy with a new restaurant opening in Lisbon with Chef José Avillez, the role was a challenge not to be missed for this free-spirited chef.

 “Collaborating with Belmond on this project is truly thrilling and completely new for me. I cannot imagine a more interesting way to introduce Peruvian cuisine to the global traveler than on the stunning Belmond Andean Explorer. My hope is that the flavours of my dishes stay with guests long after their journey, bringing them the same joy they would experience from a beautiful sunset or a view from their cabin window,” Chef Muñoz said.

 Behind the scenery Belmond Andean Explorer caters for up to 48 passengers, with a kitchen measuring just 16.5 x 2.5 metres, providing a compact space for preparing, storing, cooking and adding final flourishes to the dishes.

 Food is prepared by the team at Belmond Hotel Monasterio and freshly delivered to the train before departure, where Carlos Risco and his team take over operations.

Although narrow, the kitchen is fitted with the latest modern appliances to ensure the highest quality cuisine is produced, even along the most remote parts of the route and at extraordinary heights.

Although not permanently on board, Muñoz will regularly join the crew as guest Executive Chef.

The train takes to the rails on 4th May 2017 on its inaugural passenger journey from Cusco to Arequipa via Lake Titicaca, on a two night/three day ‘Peruvian Highlands’ itinerary priced at $1,440 per person, fully inclusive of all meals, an open bar and scheduled excursions, including visits to archaeological Inca site of Raqchi and the ancient Sumbay Caves.

See also: Colombian Chef in Singapore, Fernando Arevalo - HD Video Interview and Margarita Forés - HD Video Interview with Asia’s Best Female Chef 2016 as well as other HD Videos and Podcasts.

See other recent news regarding: Belmond, Peru, Cuisine, Chef.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com