Cathay Pacific Makes Changes to Senior Management Team

|
Cathay Pacific has made the following changes to
its senior management team.
Ivan Chu, Chief Executive of Cathay Pacific, has
been appointed as Chairman of John Swire & Sons (China) Limited
with effect from 1 May 2017. He will play a leading role in the
Swire group’s overall Mainland China investment and development
strategy. Ivan will step down as Chief Executive of Cathay Pacific
and Chairman of Hong Kong Dragon Airlines Limited (Cathay Dragon)
but will remain on the boards of Cathay Pacific as a Non-executive
Director and Swire Pacific.
Rupert Hogg (pictured), Chief Operating Officer of Cathay
Pacific, will be promoted to the position of Chief Executive
Officer, Cathay Pacific, also with effect from 1 May 2017. Rupert
will lead the airline through its three-year corporate
transformation programme with the aim of becoming more agile and
competitive in the challenging market place. Rupert will become
the Chairman of Cathay Dragon and will remain the chairman of the
executive committee of Cathay Dragon.
Paul Loo, Director Corporate Development & IT of
Cathay Pacific, will be appointed the Chief Customer and
Commercial Officer of Cathay Pacific with effect from 1 June
2017. Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer of Cathay Pacific,
Paul will be responsible for all customer and commercial related
activities of the airlines.
Greg Hughes, Group Director Components & Engine
Services of Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited
(HAECO), will be appointed the Chief Operations and Service
Delivery Officer of Cathay Pacific with effect from 1 June 2017.
Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer of Cathay Pacific, Greg
will be responsible for all operational activities (including
flight operations, engineering and service delivery).
Algernon Yau, Chief Executive Officer of Cathay
Dragon, will be appointed Director Service Delivery of Cathay
Pacific with effect from 1 June 2017, reporting to the Chief
Operations and Service Delivery Officer, and will remain the Chief
Executive Officer of Cathay Dragon. Algernon will be responsible
for all service delivery aspects of the airlines and for most of
the Cathay Pacific group’s subsidiary businesses.
John Slosar, Chairman of Swire Pacific Limited
and Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, said, "Ivan played a key role in the airline's
management during some very good times and, more recently, some
difficult and challenging times. In response, he led the team in
devising the three-year transformation strategy which will provide
the platform for Cathay's medium term recovery and continued
development. The new senior management structure we have announced
is the fruit of that extensive work and we are confident
that it can take Cathay Pacific to new heights.”
Mr. Slosar also welcomed the appointment of
Rupert Hogg to succeed Mr. Chu as Cathay Pacific Chief Executive
Officer.
"Rupert brings an impressive level of aviation and
business experience to the job," said Mr. Slosar. “He has played a major
role as Chief Operating Officer over the last three years
and brings commercial focus and a spirit of innovation to our
efforts to overcome the well-documented structural challenges
facing the airline. He is the right man to lead our team. Rupert,
Paul Loo and Greg Hughes will bring expertise, plenty of energy
and 64 years of aviation experience between them to the
implementation of our transformation strategy."
See other recent
news regarding:
Cathay Pacific,
CEO,
Chairman.