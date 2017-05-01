TravelNewsAsia.com
Fri, 14 April 2017
Cathay Pacific Makes Changes to Senior Management Team

Cathay Pacific has made the following changes to its senior management team.

Ivan Chu, Chief Executive of Cathay Pacific, has been appointed as Chairman of John Swire & Sons (China) Limited with effect from 1 May 2017. He will play a leading role in the Swire group’s overall Mainland China investment and development strategy. Ivan will step down as Chief Executive of Cathay Pacific and Chairman of Hong Kong Dragon Airlines Limited (Cathay Dragon) but will remain on the boards of Cathay Pacific as a Non-executive Director and Swire Pacific.

Rupert Hogg

Rupert Hogg (pictured), Chief Operating Officer of Cathay Pacific, will be promoted to the position of Chief Executive Officer, Cathay Pacific, also with effect from 1 May 2017. Rupert will lead the airline through its three-year corporate transformation programme with the aim of becoming more agile and competitive in the challenging market place. Rupert will become the Chairman of Cathay Dragon and will remain the chairman of the executive committee of Cathay Dragon.

Paul Loo, Director Corporate Development & IT of Cathay Pacific, will be appointed the Chief Customer and Commercial Officer of Cathay Pacific with effect from 1 June 2017. Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer of Cathay Pacific, Paul will be responsible for all customer and commercial related activities of the airlines.

Greg Hughes, Group Director Components & Engine Services of Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (HAECO), will be appointed the Chief Operations and Service Delivery Officer of Cathay Pacific with effect from 1 June 2017. Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer of Cathay Pacific, Greg will be responsible for all operational activities (including flight operations, engineering and service delivery).

Algernon Yau, Chief Executive Officer of Cathay Dragon, will be appointed Director Service Delivery of Cathay Pacific with effect from 1 June 2017, reporting to the Chief Operations and Service Delivery Officer, and will remain the Chief Executive Officer of Cathay Dragon. Algernon will be responsible for all service delivery aspects of the airlines and for most of the Cathay Pacific group’s subsidiary businesses.

John Slosar, Chairman of Swire Pacific Limited and Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, said, "Ivan played a key role in the airline's management during some very good times and, more recently, some difficult and challenging times. In response, he led the team in devising the three-year transformation strategy which will provide the platform for Cathay's medium term recovery and continued development. The new senior management structure we have announced is the fruit of that extensive work and we are confident that it can take Cathay Pacific to new heights.”

Mr. Slosar also welcomed the appointment of Rupert Hogg to succeed Mr. Chu as Cathay Pacific Chief Executive Officer.

 "Rupert brings an impressive level of aviation and business experience to the job," said Mr. Slosar. “He has played a major role as Chief Operating  Officer over the last three years and brings commercial focus and a spirit of innovation to our efforts to overcome the well-documented structural challenges facing the airline. He is the right man to lead our team. Rupert, Paul Loo and Greg Hughes will bring expertise, plenty of energy and 64 years of aviation experience between them to the implementation of our transformation strategy."

