Boeing 737 Max 9 Completes First Test Flight

The Boeing 737 Max 9 completed its first flight
on Thursday.
The first 737 Max 9 flight marks the
beginning of a comprehensive flight-test program that will
ultimately lead to certification before customer deliveries begin
in 2018.
"The Max 9's first flight is another milestone
that continues the program's strong track record of progress,"
said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO, Kevin McAllister.
"The Max family of airplanes offers more value than any competitor
and its strong market acceptance is reflected in over 3,700
airplanes on order from 86 customers around the world."
The airplane completed a successful 2 hour,
42-minute flight, taking off from Renton Field in Renton, Wash.,
at 10:52 local time and landing at 13:34 at Seattle's
Boeing Field.
Piloted by Boeing Test & Evaluation Captains
Christine Walsh and Ed Wilson, the airplane performed tests on
flight controls, systems and handling qualities.
"The 737 Max team continues to fire on all cylinders," said
Keith Leverkuhn, vice president and general manager, 737 Max
program, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "Each new milestone we meet
builds knowledge and experience that gets leveraged to keep the
program moving forward on track."
The 737 Max 9 is the second
member of Boeing's industry leading 737 Max family, with a Maximum
capacity of 220 passengers and a range of 3,515 nautical miles.
The 737 Max is powered by CFM
International LEAP-1B engines.
