Boeing 737 Max 9 Completes First Test Flight

The Boeing 737 Max 9 completed its first flight on Thursday.

The first 737 Max 9 flight marks the beginning of a comprehensive flight-test program that will ultimately lead to certification before customer deliveries begin in 2018.

"The Max 9's first flight is another milestone that continues the program's strong track record of progress," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO, Kevin McAllister. "The Max family of airplanes offers more value than any competitor and its strong market acceptance is reflected in over 3,700 airplanes on order from 86 customers around the world."

The airplane completed a successful 2 hour, 42-minute flight, taking off from Renton Field in Renton, Wash., at 10:52 local time and landing at 13:34 at Seattle's Boeing Field.

Piloted by Boeing Test & Evaluation Captains Christine Walsh and Ed Wilson, the airplane performed tests on flight controls, systems and handling qualities.

"The 737 Max team continues to fire on all cylinders," said Keith Leverkuhn, vice president and general manager, 737 Max program, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "Each new milestone we meet builds knowledge and experience that gets leveraged to keep the program moving forward on track."

The 737 Max 9 is the second member of Boeing's industry leading 737 Max family, with a Maximum capacity of 220 passengers and a range of 3,515 nautical miles.

The 737 Max is powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines.



