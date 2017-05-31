Vietjet to Launch Danang - Seoul Flights

[HD video below] Vietjet is to launch flights between the central Vietnamese city of Danang and Seoul, South Korea.

The Danang-Seoul route, which will commence on 31 May 2017, will be operated on a daily basis.

The flight from Danang is scheduled to depart at 23:45 to arrive in Seoul at 06:00. The return flight takes off at 07:00 and lands at 09:40 in Danang.

To celebrate the new route, the airline is running a three-day promotion offering 500,000 air tickets priced from only HK$8 from 14 to 16 February 2017.

The promotion applies for all international routes from Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi, Hai Phong and Danang to Seoul, Busan (Korea), Hong Kong, Kaohsiung, Taipei, Taichung, Tainan (Taiwan), Singapore, Bangkok (Thailand), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Yangon (Myanmar) and Siem Reap (Cambodia) from 1 March 2017 to 12 December 2017 (excluding national holidays).

On the Danang-Seoul route, the promotion is available from 31 May 2017 to 31 December 2017.

The new route’s tickets are now available for booking from 13:00 to 15:00 at the Vietjet website.

Following the launch of international routes from Seoul to Ho Chi Minh (Saigon), Hanoi and Hai Phong, Danang is Vietnam’s 4th destination to be connected with Korea’s famous capital of Seoul, marking the 5th route to be operated by Vietjet between Vietnam and Korea.

