Avis Budget Group Signs New Agreement with
Travelport
Avis Budget Group has signed a new, multi-year
partnership agreement with Travelport.
Through the agreement, Avis will have
continued access to Travelport’s Travel Commerce Platform enabling
the company to continue to showcase its available vehicle
inventory and suite of ancillary products and services for its
portfolio of brands, including Avis Car Rental, Budget Car Rental,
Payless Car Rental, Apex Car Rentals and Maggiore.
“We’re pleased to extend our relationship with
Travelport,” said Scott Deaver (pictured), executive vice president and chief
marketing officer, Avis Budget Group. “Showcasing our products and
services on their Travel Commerce Platform gives travelers more
choice and flexibility when booking car rental and provides a
great opportunity for us to accelerate growth.”