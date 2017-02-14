Avis Budget Group Signs New Agreement with Travelport

Avis Budget Group has signed a new, multi-year partnership agreement with Travelport.

Through the agreement, Avis will have continued access to Travelport’s Travel Commerce Platform enabling the company to continue to showcase its available vehicle inventory and suite of ancillary products and services for its portfolio of brands, including Avis Car Rental, Budget Car Rental, Payless Car Rental, Apex Car Rentals and Maggiore.

“We’re pleased to extend our relationship with Travelport,” said Scott Deaver (pictured), executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Avis Budget Group. “Showcasing our products and services on their Travel Commerce Platform gives travelers more choice and flexibility when booking car rental and provides a great opportunity for us to accelerate growth.”

