Murcia Hosts First UNWTO World Conference on Smart Destinations

To advance and shape a tourism model for the
21st century based on innovation, technology, sustainability and
accessibility – these are the aims of the World Conference on
Smart Destinations to be held in Murcia on 15-17 February.
The event has been
organized by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the Ministry
of Energy, Tourism and Digital Agenda of Spain, and the Region of
Murcia.
A few weeks following the launch of the
International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, the
city of Murcia has picked up the baton to offer a platform for the
discussion of key issues in the global agenda of the sector, such
as innovation, technology, sustainability and accessibility.
The 1st UNWTO World Conference on Smart
Destinations will bring together government representatives,
private sector entities, researchers and academics, as well as
technology centres.
Among the topics to be addressed is that of
digital applications that make it possible to offer increasingly
customized services and to differentiate tourist destinations that
provide added value while preserving the natural, social and
cultural environment.
“These themes, which are priorities of the work
of the World Tourism Organization, define 21st century tourism:
committed to ecosystems, local cultures and to economic and social
development,” explained UNWTO Secretary-General Taleb Rifai. “It
will be impossible to capitalize on the potential of tourism in
aspects such as job creation and socioeconomic development if we
do not commit to and move towards sustainable practices that are
respectful of the environment and local communities.”
The conference includes an academic block in
which research related to 21st century tourism will be presented.
A session will also feature entrepreneurs who have developed
highly innovative products or services in the area of smart
destinations.
The event will conclude with the reading of a
manifesto summarizing the contributions of the participants, which
will form the basis of the first UNWTO report on smart
destinations.
