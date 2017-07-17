Qatar Airways to Launch Skopje Flights in June 2017

Qatar Airways has confirmed that it will launch flights to Skopje, the capital of the Republic of Macedonia, with four-weekly flights on 17 July 2017.

Skopje provides a gateway to a country of dramatic scenery, including lakes, mountains and historic towns, while the city itself is home to both Ottoman and European architecture.

Visitors to the city can enjoy the National Gallery of Macedonia, while those venturing further afield can visit the lakeside city of Ohrid, which features its own picturesque castle.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “Our new four-weekly service to Skopje is a much anticipated addition to our global route map, connecting leisure and business passengers to and from the Republic of Macedonia. Those travelling on Qatar Airways from this destination onwards to our global network will be able to connect seamlessly through the state-of-the-art Hamad International Airport to destinations such as our recently launched gateways of Auckland, Sydney, Krabi and Windhoek.”

The airline will operate the route with Airbus A320 aircraft direct to and from Skopje on the four-weekly schedule, featuring a two-class cabin configuration with 12 seats in Business Class and 132 Economy Class seats.

Flights will operate Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays as follows:

Doha (DOH) to Skopje (SKP) QR305 departs 06:50 arrives 11:15

Skopje (SKP) to Doha (DOH) QR306 departs 12:15 arrives 18:15



