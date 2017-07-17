Qatar Airways to Launch Skopje Flights in June 2017

|
Qatar Airways has confirmed that it will launch
flights to Skopje, the capital
of the Republic of Macedonia, with four-weekly flights on
17 July 2017.
Skopje provides a gateway to a country of dramatic scenery,
including lakes, mountains and historic towns, while the city
itself is home to both Ottoman and European architecture.
Visitors
to the city can enjoy the National Gallery of Macedonia, while
those venturing further afield can visit the lakeside city of Ohrid, which features its own picturesque castle.
Qatar
Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr.
Akbar Al Baker,
said, “Our new four-weekly service to Skopje is a much anticipated
addition to our global route map, connecting leisure and business
passengers to and from the Republic of Macedonia. Those travelling
on Qatar Airways from this destination onwards to our global
network will be able to connect seamlessly through the
state-of-the-art Hamad International Airport to destinations such
as our recently launched gateways of Auckland, Sydney, Krabi and
Windhoek.”
The
airline will operate the route with Airbus A320 aircraft direct to
and from Skopje on the four-weekly schedule, featuring a two-class
cabin configuration with 12 seats in Business Class and 132
Economy Class seats.
Flights will operate
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays as follows:
Doha (DOH) to
Skopje (SKP) QR305 departs 06:50 arrives 11:15
Skopje (SKP)
to Doha (DOH) QR306 departs 12:15 arrives 18:15
