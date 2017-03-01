JAL to Open Renovated Sakura Lounge at Suvarnabhumi Airport on 1 March 2017

Japan Airlines (JAL) will open its totally renovated Sakura Lounge at Suvarnabhumi International Airport near Bangkok, Thailand on 1 March 2017.

With the aim of creating a relaxed and comfortable environment to meet customer requirements, JAL redesigned and upgraded the Sakura Lounge with a new layout and more shower suites.

Menus in the new lounge will be provided by Nippon-Tei, a popular and long-established Japanese restaurant in Bangkok.

