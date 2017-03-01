JAL to Open Renovated Sakura Lounge at Suvarnabhumi Airport on 1 March 2017

Japan Airlines (JAL) will open its totally
renovated Sakura Lounge at Suvarnabhumi International Airport near
Bangkok, Thailand on 1 March 2017.
With the aim of creating a relaxed and
comfortable environment to meet customer requirements, JAL
redesigned and upgraded the Sakura Lounge with a new layout
and more shower suites.
Menus in the new lounge will be
provided by Nippon-Tei, a popular and long-established Japanese
restaurant in Bangkok.
See other recent
news regarding:
Japan Airlines,
JAL,
Airport Lounge.