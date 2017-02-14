308-Room Hotel G Singapore Grand Opens

Singapore’s newest lifestyle hotel, managed by GCP Hospitality and located at 200 Middle Road, is now officially open. The Hotel G Singapore features 308 rooms of which there are three room types the hotel has decided to call Good, Great and Greater.

All rooms feature complimentary high speed Wi-Fi, 32’’ flat screen IPTV systems with mirroring options as well as dedicated smartphones offering free local and international calls.

“We’re thrilled to offer locals and travelers a lifestyle concept that offers a more holistic experience; in that it becomes more of a neighborhood hangout as opposed to just a standalone hotel offering. For now, we are pleased to introduce Ginett Restaurant & Wine Bar; one of our two dining establishments that will add to our communal vibe. Additionally, we hope that this combination will appeal to today’s travelers who are sensitive to design, culture and entertainment and looking for an alternative atmosphere,” said Mr Jason Dowd, General Manager of Hotel G Singapore.

The second F&B outlet at Hotel G Singapore, the 25 Degrees Burger & Liquor Bar, is set to open its doors end of February.

To celebrate Hotel G Singapore’s grand opening, the hotel is offering up to 40% discount off its best available room rates until 28 February 2017.

