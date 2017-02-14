308-Room Hotel G Singapore Grand Opens

|
Singapore’s newest lifestyle hotel, managed by
GCP Hospitality and located at 200 Middle Road, is now officially
open. The Hotel G Singapore features 308 rooms of which
there are three room types the hotel has decided to call Good, Great and
Greater.
All rooms feature complimentary high speed
Wi-Fi, 32’’ flat screen IPTV systems with mirroring options as
well as dedicated smartphones offering free local and
international calls.
“We’re thrilled to offer locals and travelers a
lifestyle concept that offers a more holistic experience; in that
it becomes more of a neighborhood hangout as opposed to just a
standalone hotel offering. For now, we are pleased to introduce
Ginett Restaurant & Wine Bar; one of our two dining establishments
that will add to our communal vibe. Additionally, we hope that
this combination will appeal to today’s travelers who are
sensitive to design, culture and entertainment and looking for an
alternative atmosphere,” said Mr Jason Dowd, General Manager of
Hotel G Singapore.
The second F&B outlet at Hotel G Singapore, the
25 Degrees Burger & Liquor Bar, is set to open its doors end of
February.
To celebrate Hotel G Singapore’s grand opening,
the hotel is offering up to 40% discount off its best available
room rates until 28 February 2017.
