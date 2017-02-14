H.I.S. to Adopt Amadeus cytric Travel & Expense in Singapore

|
H.I.S. International Travel Pte Ltd, a Japanese travel
agency with a footprint spanning 142 cities across 67 countries
worldwide, will adopt Amadeus cytric Travel & Expense, an integrated mobile-first solution to help corporations take
control of their corporate travel programmes.
With Amadeus cytric Travel & Expense, business
travellers will be able to plan and book their travel seamlessly
with access to the best options available, and then easily compile
and generate expense reports on their mobile devices, eliminating
the need to manually account for costs incurred throughout their
journey.
Corporations likewise enjoy visibility into an employee’s
travel expenses, increasing compliance with policies and
streamlining financial processes.
Eddie Kheng,
Outbound Manager (Singapore Market), H.I.S., said, “Singapore as a
business hub is where many corporations have established their
regional headquarters. They have large populations of travelling
employees and we see a huge opportunity to help these corporations
get more out of their corporate travel programmes. With Amadeus cytric Travel & Expense, we are well-positioned with a
best-in-class solution that will help corporations achieve their
top goals for business travel – reduce costs and keep their
employees happy. We’ve worked with Amadeus as our preferred
distribution partner for many years and look forward to growing
with them in the corporate travel space.”
H.I.S.
will first leverage Amadeus cytric Travel & Expense in Singapore,
where it anticipates a high and growing demand for business travel
management services, before using it in other markets across the
region.
Frederic Saunier,
Head of Corporate IT, Amadeus Asia Pacific, said, “We launched
Amadeus cytric Travel & Expense in Singapore at the end of 2016
and are very pleased to have already secured our partnership with
H.I.S. The market response we have received to the solution
reinforces our belief that there is a real need here for an agile,
end-to-end travel and expense management tool. Business travel
will only continue to increase, as will the pressure on
corporations to reduce costs, improve productivity and provide
always-connected duty of care throughout the traveller journey.
Amadeus cytric Travel & Expense addresses those needs today, but
will also continue to evolve so that it can meet the needs of
tomorrow. We look forward to working with H.I.S. to bring the
benefits of cytric Travel & Expense to more corporations in
Singapore.”
