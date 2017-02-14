H.I.S. to Adopt Amadeus cytric Travel & Expense in Singapore

H.I.S. International Travel Pte Ltd, a Japanese travel agency with a footprint spanning 142 cities across 67 countries worldwide, will adopt Amadeus cytric Travel & Expense, an integrated mobile-first solution to help corporations take control of their corporate travel programmes. With Amadeus cytric Travel & Expense, business travellers will be able to plan and book their travel seamlessly with access to the best options available, and then easily compile and generate expense reports on their mobile devices, eliminating the need to manually account for costs incurred throughout their journey. Corporations likewise enjoy visibility into an employee’s travel expenses, increasing compliance with policies and streamlining financial processes. Eddie Kheng, Outbound Manager (Singapore Market), H.I.S., said, “Singapore as a business hub is where many corporations have established their regional headquarters. They have large populations of travelling employees and we see a huge opportunity to help these corporations get more out of their corporate travel programmes. With Amadeus cytric Travel & Expense, we are well-positioned with a best-in-class solution that will help corporations achieve their top goals for business travel – reduce costs and keep their employees happy. We’ve worked with Amadeus as our preferred distribution partner for many years and look forward to growing with them in the corporate travel space.” H.I.S. will first leverage Amadeus cytric Travel & Expense in Singapore, where it anticipates a high and growing demand for business travel management services, before using it in other markets across the region. Frederic Saunier, Head of Corporate IT, Amadeus Asia Pacific, said, “We launched Amadeus cytric Travel & Expense in Singapore at the end of 2016 and are very pleased to have already secured our partnership with H.I.S. The market response we have received to the solution reinforces our belief that there is a real need here for an agile, end-to-end travel and expense management tool. Business travel will only continue to increase, as will the pressure on corporations to reduce costs, improve productivity and provide always-connected duty of care throughout the traveller journey. Amadeus cytric Travel & Expense addresses those needs today, but will also continue to evolve so that it can meet the needs of tomorrow. We look forward to working with H.I.S. to bring the benefits of cytric Travel & Expense to more corporations in Singapore.”

