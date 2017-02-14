Air Canada to Launch Montreal - Tel Aviv; Increase Toronto - Tel Aviv

|
Air Canada is expanding services between Canada and Israel, with the
introduction of a seasonal non-stop service between Montreal and
Tel Aviv and an increase in its current Toronto-Tel Aviv non-stop
service to a daily frequency year-round.
The new services,
beginning this summer, are equal to a 28% capacity increase over
summer 2016.
Calin Rovinescu, President and Chief Executive
of Air Canada, said, "This new service reflects Air Canada's
ongoing international expansion strategy, from which Montreal is
deriving significant benefits. This month Air Canada will launch
new service to Shanghai from the city and for next summer we have
already announced new routes to Algiers, Marseille, Reykjavík and
Dallas from Montreal."
Toronto's current service will
increase this summer to daily from six days a week while the new
Montreal-Tel Aviv service will operate twice weekly from 22 June
to 16 October 2017.
The Montreal flight will be operated with a
292-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft with three cabins of service,
including Air Canada's International Business Class cabin,
featuring 27 Executive Pods with 180-degree lie-flat seats all
configured for direct aisle access.
The Premium Economy cabin has 21 seats that
offer wider seats and extra
legroom and recline, as well as premium meals, complimentary bar
service and priority check-in and baggage delivery at the airport.
The Economy cabin has 244 seats providing
individual on-demand entertainment system.
Tickets for the new Montreal-Tel Aviv service will be available
for sale beginning Wednesday, 15 February 2017, subject to final
government approval.
Denis Coderre, Mayor of Montreal, said,"This new air link by Air Canada
will facilitate travel and trade between our two cities and
countries. Coming only a few months after Montreal's trade mission
to Israel, this new route is a concrete example of the strength of
the economic, family and community ties that unite us."
