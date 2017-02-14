TravelNewsAsia.com
Air Canada to Launch Montreal - Tel Aviv; Increase Toronto - Tel Aviv

Air Canada is expanding services between Canada and Israel, with the introduction of a seasonal non-stop service between Montreal and Tel Aviv and an increase in its current Toronto-Tel Aviv non-stop service to a daily frequency year-round.

 The new services, beginning this summer, are equal to a 28% capacity increase over summer 2016.

Calin Rovinescu, President and Chief Executive of Air Canada, said, "This new service reflects Air Canada's ongoing international expansion strategy, from which Montreal is deriving significant benefits. This month Air Canada will launch new service to Shanghai from the city and for next summer we have already announced new routes to Algiers, Marseille, Reykjavík and Dallas from Montreal."

Air Canada Airbus A330

Toronto's current service will increase this summer to daily from six days a week while the new Montreal-Tel Aviv service will operate twice weekly from 22 June to 16 October 2017.

The Montreal flight will be operated with a 292-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft with three cabins of service, including Air Canada's International Business Class cabin, featuring 27 Executive Pods with 180-degree lie-flat seats all configured for direct aisle access.

The Premium Economy cabin has 21 seats that offer wider seats and extra legroom and recline, as well as premium meals, complimentary bar service and priority check-in and baggage delivery at the airport.

The Economy cabin has 244 seats providing individual on-demand entertainment system.

Tickets for the new Montreal-Tel Aviv service will be available for sale beginning Wednesday, 15 February 2017, subject to final government approval.

Denis Coderre, Mayor of Montreal, said,"This new air link by Air Canada will facilitate travel and trade between our two cities and countries. Coming only a few months after Montreal's trade mission to Israel, this new route is a concrete example of the strength of the economic, family and community ties that unite us."

