Tue, 14 Nov 2017
Sichuan Airlines Signs A350 FHS and AiRTHM Deal with Airbus

Sichuan Airlines has signed an A350 Flight Hour Services (FHS) components support and AiRTHM agreement with Airbus.

Based in Chengdu, Sichuan Airlines has selected Airbus Flight Hour Services (FHS) and Airbus Real Time Health Monitoring Service (AiRTHM) to provide components and predictive maintenance support for its new fleet of four A350 XWBs.

 Sichuan Airlines is to operate the A350 XWBs in the coming months on its international routes including Chengdu to the USA.

Airbus A350-900. Click to enlarge.

This long-term FHS-Components and AiRTHM agreement provides an extensive scope of A350 line replaceable units (LRUs) and APU, guaranteed spare parts availability through Pool access service and on-site stock at customer main base, as well as component reliability management and maintenance. In addition, AiRTHM brings a proactive maintenance mode to A350 operations.

Sichuan Airlines was the launch customer for Airbus FHS in China with its Airbus A330 fleet in place since 2009.

“We are very pleased that Sichuan Airlines, a long-time customer of Airbus, has entrusted its A350 component support and AiRTHM to Airbus,” said Philippe Mhun, Head of Customer Services at Airbus. “Our A350 FHS customers enjoy a best in class operational performance above industry averages, which explains Airbus’ FHS leadership position in the region. This significant endorsement by Sichuan Airlines further reinforces Airbus’ position in the services market in China, and recognizes our unique capability as an aircraft manufacturer.”

With this latest agreement, Airbus FHS has now been selected to cover more than 400 aircraft, ranging from the A320, A330, A380 to the A350 XWB. 

