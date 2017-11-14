ANA Opens 7,760 sqft Japanese Food Hall at Changi Airport in Singapore

|
SORA, a Japanese gourmet food hall, opened its
doors at Changi Airport Terminal 2 today.
The 7,760 sq ft space, which seats about 300
diners, is the largest restaurant across the four terminals in
Changi Airport.
SORA is located at the public area on Level
3 and houses six Japanese restaurant brands that serve up an
assortment of Japanese food including ramen, sashimi, okonomiyaki
and Nippon-inspired desserts and beverages.
SORA, which translates to #sky' in Japanese,
marks the first time that ANA Trading - the trading arm of
Japanese airline company, All Nippon Airways, is operating a food
hall outside of Japan.
Kazuhiro Nakao, Project Director, Retail
Business Development of ANA Trading and Director of SG Retail
Partners Pte. Ltd. said, “This is part of the company's strategy
to expand its business and reach in the South East Asia region.
Our very first retail project was Eat At Seven at Suntec City.
Following the success of the Japanese dining concept, we are
excited to launch Japan Gourmet Hall SORA at one of the best
airports in the world.”
James Fong, Vice President of Landside
Concessions at Changi Airport Group (CAG), said, "CAG is always on
the lookout for innovative and new dining concepts to excite
passengers and visitors of Changi Airport. Combining two
concessions into one provides a much larger space for the tenant
to present their unique dining concept and food offerings through
a restaurants-within-a restaurant setting. We are pleased that ANA
Trading has chosen Changi Airport as the world's first airport
outside Japan to launch SORA, bringing together the best of
Japanese cuisine, ambience and service.”
Of the six restaurants in SORA, two of them are
new-to-market brands: Tsuruhashi Fugetsu and Japoli Kitchen.
Making its overseas debut in Singapore,
Tsuruhashi Fugetsu is a renowned okonomiyaki chain that hails from
Osaka. Available from $13 onwards, its signature Japanese savoury
pancakes are made with fresh cabbage, yakisoba (fried noodles) and
an assortment of battered meat and seafood, before being grilled a
la minute and slathered in Worcestershire sauce and mayonnaise and
topped with bonito flakes.
Diners who enjoy fusion cuisine will feel right
at home at Japoli Kitchen, which offers Italian dishes infused
with Japanese touches from $10.80. Menu highlights include
Bolognese Pasta and Porcini Risotto. Its range of freshly-made
pizzas, which includes Pizza Margherita and Mentaiko Pizza. The
brand uses fresh pasta and flour specially imported from Japan.
Rounding up the dining offerings at SORA are other Japanese
restaurants such as Menya Takeichi, which is lauded as one of Tokyo's top
chicken ramen chains and its collagen-rich Chicken Paitan broth
ramen dishes are available from $13.90. This is the brand's 100th
outlet worldwide.
Kuro Maguro, which is started by the number one
Japanese fish wholesaler, is offering meshi (rice dishes) with
kaisen (seafood) and torobutsu (tuna) that are air-flown daily
from Japan. Prices start from $18.
Those who love tendon should make
a beeline at Tendon Kohaku, which specialises in Edomae-style
tendon, in which Hokkaido rice is adorned with crisp tempura that
are drizzled in tendonsauce. Its first outlet in Eat at Seven,
Suntec has drawn long queues everyday since it opened. Prices
start from $16.60.
Adding a touch of Korean flavours to the culinary
delights is Tokyo Sundubu, Japan's largest restaurant chain
that serves the hearty Korean stew rich in collagen. Sundubu
Jjigae is a treasure trove of hand-made tofu, vegetables and
ingredients such as chicken, beef, asari (sake-steamed) clams and
shrimps, available from $15.
Get tipple-happy at SORA Bar, which
offers desserts and beverages to wash the food down. On the menu
are desserts such as Hokkaido milk ice cream, sake and cocktails
such as Singapore Sling and Mojito.
Diners can order food from any
of the restaurants and bar and sit at the shared seating area in
the middle of the food hall. Modelled after airline lounges, Japan
Gourmet Hall SORA boasts comfy booth and tatami seating options.
For tatami seating, diners can immerse in Japanese dining
etiquette by taking off their shoes before dining – just like what
they would do before entering a zashiki or tatami room.
The
seating options also come with nifty features such as tables
fitted with charging points for mobile electronic devices and an
interactive Kid's Corner complete with a playground and a
television screen.
“We are also exploring collaborations with
leading Japanese technology companies to introduce cutting-edge
technology features at SORA in the near future to create unique
and memorable experiences for the customers. For instance, Virtual
Reality contents are being considered for future business
expansion, allowing diners to enjoy the magnificent scenery of
Japan landscape while dining at the food hall,” Nakao said.
SORA is open from 10.30am to 11pm
daily.
See also:
China Airlines - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Steve Chang,
Senior Vice President.
See other recent
news regarding:
Changi,
Japan,
Singapore.