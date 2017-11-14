Rolls-Royce Launches New App for Airline Pilots

|
Rolls-Royce has launched a range of new apps to
give airline pilots a better insight into their engines.
Key features include information relating to oil
consumption, operating engines in a variety of environmental
conditions and managing derate.
The apps are designed for tablet
devices with Android, iOS or Windows operating systems. They are
being made available through Google Play, iTunes and Microsoft
Store. Pilots will be requested to confirm their details with
Rolls-Royce to enable use.
Tom Palmer, Rolls-Royce Senior Vice President –
Services, Civil Aerospace, said, “We want to provide customers with
service excellence and to do that we need to work ever more
closely with them. This app – which we believe is unique in the
industry – is another example of that, sharing best practice with
the pilot and flight operations community and supporting our goal
that every Rolls-Royce powered aircraft efficiently takes off and
lands on time, every time.”
The first
apps available cover the Trent XWB, which powers the Airbus
A350XWB and the Trent 1000 which powers the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
Both aircraft manufacturers have supported the app development
programme. Further apps for the Trent 900, Trent 700 and Trent
7000 will follow in the coming months.
Phill O’Dell, Rolls-Royce Director of Flight
Operations, said, “It is complementary to the work we already do
with airline flight operations teams and reinforces the processes
already in place, but provides information in a fresh,
user-friendly, interactive format.”
There are just under 4,000 Rolls-Royce
engines in service today and this is expected to increase to
around 8,000 by 2027.
