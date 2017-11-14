TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 14 Nov 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Rolls-Royce Launches New App for Airline Pilots

Rolls-Royce has launched a range of new apps to give airline pilots a better insight into their engines.

Key features include information relating to oil consumption, operating engines in a variety of environmental conditions and managing derate.

The apps are designed for tablet devices with Android, iOS or Windows operating systems. They are being made available through Google Play, iTunes and Microsoft Store. Pilots will be requested to confirm their details with Rolls-Royce to enable use.

Rolls-Royce has launched a range of new apps to give airline pilots a better insight into their engines. Click to enlarge.

Tom Palmer, Rolls-Royce Senior Vice President – Services, Civil Aerospace, said, “We want to provide customers with service excellence and to do that we need to work ever more closely with them. This app – which we believe is unique in the industry – is another example of that, sharing best practice with the pilot and flight operations community and supporting our goal that every Rolls-Royce powered aircraft efficiently takes off and lands on time, every time.”

The first apps available cover the Trent XWB, which powers the Airbus A350XWB and the Trent 1000 which powers the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Both aircraft manufacturers have supported the app development programme. Further apps for the Trent 900, Trent 700 and Trent 7000 will follow in the coming months. 

Phill O’Dell, Rolls-Royce Director of Flight Operations, said, “It is complementary to the work we already do with airline flight operations teams and reinforces the processes already in place, but provides information in a fresh, user-friendly, interactive format.” 

 There are just under 4,000 Rolls-Royce engines in service today and this is expected to increase to around 8,000 by 2027.

See also: China Airlines - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Steve Chang, Senior Vice President.

See other recent news regarding: Rolls-Royce, Engines, Pilots.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism Office. Aviation industry update from the Group CEO of AirAsia, Mr. Tony Fernandes, and Gary Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property.
Macao Tourism Update Aviation: AirAsia and Emirates The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes. Travelodge Hotels Asiaâ€™s Brands and Expansion Plans - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman. Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline. You will also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is currently building its first resort with private pool villas and what the group's position is on new technology.
Dusit Thani Bangkok Travelodge Hotels Asia Avani Hotels & Resorts
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com