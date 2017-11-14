Lufthansa Technik to Equip Boeing 747-8 with Ka-Broadband Internet

Lufthansa Technik has been appointed by an undisclosed customer to equip several Boeing 747-8 aircraft with the new broadband Internet solution in the Ka-band frequency range from 2018 onwards.

The deal makes Lufthansa Technik the world's first MRO provider to offer modifications for this aircraft type.

Lufthansa Technik is currently equipping the Airbus A320 Family of the Lufthansa Group with the latest Ka-band satellite technology. In addition, Lufthansa Technik has Supplemental Type Certificates (STC) for the Airbus A330/A340 Family and the Boeing 737 Family. Lufthansa Technik also holds the STC for all Boeing Business Jets BBJ1 (737-700) and BBJ2 (737-800) for the self-developed antenna radome TIOS (Two-In-One-Solution), which also enables the use of Ka-band and therefore optimum high-speed Internet and TV connections on board.

At present, aircraft can be equipped with the necessary antennas and routers on up to ten production lines at the same time in Lufthansa Technik's worldwide network. Only a maximum of four days are needed to modify a classic aircraft into a flying communication center with broadband connectivity.

A fast integration into large fleets is possible because Lufthansa Technik's engineers have minimized the required intervention in the aircraft structure. Even future modifications or the complete removal of the installation in the event of technology changes can be carried out without costly intervention in the structure.

See also: China Airlines - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Steve Chang, Senior Vice President.



See other recent news regarding: Lufthansa Technik, B747-8.