Lufthansa Technik to Equip Boeing 747-8 with Ka-Broadband Internet

Lufthansa Technik has been appointed by an
undisclosed customer to equip several Boeing 747-8 aircraft with
the new broadband Internet solution in the Ka-band frequency range
from 2018 onwards.
The deal makes Lufthansa Technik the world's
first MRO provider to offer modifications for this aircraft type.
Lufthansa Technik is currently equipping the
Airbus A320 Family of the Lufthansa Group with the latest Ka-band
satellite technology. In addition, Lufthansa Technik has
Supplemental Type Certificates (STC) for the Airbus A330/A340
Family and the Boeing 737 Family. Lufthansa Technik also holds the
STC for all Boeing Business Jets BBJ1 (737-700) and BBJ2 (737-800)
for the self-developed antenna radome TIOS (Two-In-One-Solution),
which also enables the use of Ka-band and therefore optimum
high-speed Internet and TV connections on board.
At present, aircraft can be equipped with the
necessary antennas and routers on up to ten production lines at
the same time in Lufthansa Technik's worldwide network. Only a
maximum of four days are needed to modify a classic aircraft into
a flying communication center with broadband connectivity.
A fast integration into large fleets is possible
because Lufthansa Technik's engineers have minimized the required
intervention in the aircraft structure. Even future modifications
or the complete removal of the installation in the event of
technology changes can be carried out without costly intervention
in the structure.
