Finnair to Increase Flights to Manchester, England

Finnair is to increase capacity between Helsinki
and Manchester by 12%, more than 2,700 seats, during the busy
winter schedule.
From December certain flights operated by Embraer
aircraft will be flown on larger capacity Airbus A319 and A320
aircraft.
Finnair is also growing its capacity to several
Lapland airports from Helsinki for the winter 2017 season.
Between 1 January and 24 March, Finnair will add
four weekly frequencies to Rovaniemi operating on Wednesdays,
Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, operating the route up to five
times daily from Helsinki.
Kuusamo will see a 23% growth
in seat capacity with three additional weekly frequencies
operating on Mondays, Saturdays and Sundays.
In addition, the daily triangle flight which was
operated between Helsinki, Ivalo and Kittilä in the afternoon
during the last winter season, will now be operated as non-stop
flights on both the Helsinki-Ivalo and Helsinki-Kittilä routes.
“There is increased interest towards Finland and
especially Lapland as tourist destinations, and we are pleased to
be able to offer even more capacity between Manchester and Lapland
via Helsinki in response to passenger demand,” said Andrew Fish,
General Manager, UK, Ireland and Benelux. “During the winter
schedule this extra capacity will also benefit passengers wishing
to book flights between Manchester and Asia via Helsinki, taking
advantage of our short connection times and award winning Nordic
on board service.”
Finnair operates a twice daily service from
Manchester to Helsinki departing at 10.15 and 17.50.
Stephen Turner, Commercial Director at
Manchester Airport, said, “It is pleasing to see Finnair increase
capacity on its route to Helsinki from Manchester Airport. This
growth is a clear response to passenger demand to fly from the
UK’s global gateway in the north. I am sure the 22 million
passengers in our catchment area will be happy with this news as
they look to access Finland, and the excellent onward connectivity
provided by Finnair.”
The increasing number of flights to both
Manchester and Liverpool airports is playing a very important role
in boosting international tourist arrivals to not only the north
west of England, but north
Wales too.
