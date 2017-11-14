TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 14 Nov 2017
Finnair to Increase Flights to Manchester, England

Finnair is to increase capacity between Helsinki and Manchester by 12%, more than 2,700 seats, during the busy winter schedule.

From December certain flights operated by Embraer aircraft will be flown on larger capacity Airbus A319 and A320 aircraft.

Finnair is also growing its capacity to several Lapland airports from Helsinki for the winter 2017 season.

Between 1 January and 24 March, Finnair will add four weekly frequencies to Rovaniemi operating on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, operating the route up to five times daily from Helsinki.

Finnair Airbus A350. Click to enlarge.

 Kuusamo will see a 23% growth in seat capacity with three additional weekly frequencies operating on Mondays, Saturdays and Sundays.

In addition, the daily triangle flight which was operated between Helsinki, Ivalo and Kittilä in the afternoon during the last winter season, will now be operated as non-stop flights on both the Helsinki-Ivalo and Helsinki-Kittilä routes.

“There is increased interest towards Finland and especially Lapland as tourist destinations, and we are pleased to be able to offer even more capacity between Manchester and Lapland via Helsinki in response to passenger demand,” said Andrew Fish, General Manager, UK, Ireland and Benelux. “During the winter schedule this extra capacity will also benefit passengers wishing to book flights between Manchester and Asia via Helsinki, taking advantage of our short connection times and award winning Nordic on board service.”

Finnair operates a twice daily service from Manchester to Helsinki departing at 10.15 and 17.50.

Stephen Turner, Commercial Director at Manchester Airport, said, “It is pleasing to see Finnair increase capacity on its route to Helsinki from Manchester Airport. This growth is a clear response to passenger demand to fly from the UK’s global gateway in the north. I am sure the 22 million passengers in our catchment area will be happy with this news as they look to access Finland, and the excellent onward connectivity provided by Finnair.”

The increasing number of flights to both Manchester and Liverpool airports is playing a very important role in boosting international tourist arrivals to not only the north west of England, but north Wales too.

