Farnborough Signs 5-Year Deal with Oriental Expo

Farnborough International has signed a five-year
business partnership with Oriental Expo, a Beijing-based
exhibition services and operations business.
Oriental Expo will work alongside
Farnborough’s Chinese Business Development Manager, Jenny Du, to
manage the participation of all Chinese exhibitors, delegations
and trade visitors at the show in July 2018.
Farnborough International’s Commercial Director, Amanda Stainer said,
“There is strong demand for international business co-operation
across the aerospace industry as demand for air travel in China
grows and develops its own aviation industry. Our business
partnership with Oriental Expo will allow Chinese visitors to take
full advantage of their participation at the Farnborough
International Airshow.”
As well as organising the Chinese Pavilion at
the Farnborough International Airshow, Oriental Expo will act as
the preferred supplier for stand building for all Chinese
exhibitors at the show and assist with marketing the Farnborough
International Airshow in China with the view to growing Chinese
participation at future shows.
Oriental Expo’s CEO, LanLan Zhang further said,
“We are delighted to be working with the team at Farnborough
International. We are a well-established business working at trade
shows and exhibitions across the globe including the Beijing
Airshow and have supported Chinese exhibitors at Singapore, Dubai,
Paris and MAKS. As such, we have strong working relationships with
the Chinese aerospace industry and expect to be able to grow
Chinese participation and the Chinese Pavilion at Farnborough
International over the next three shows.”
