Farnborough Signs 5-Year Deal with Oriental Expo

Farnborough International has signed a five-year business partnership with Oriental Expo, a Beijing-based exhibition services and operations business.

Oriental Expo will work alongside Farnborough’s Chinese Business Development Manager, Jenny Du, to manage the participation of all Chinese exhibitors, delegations and trade visitors at the show in July 2018.

Farnborough International’s Commercial Director, Amanda Stainer said, “There is strong demand for international business co-operation across the aerospace industry as demand for air travel in China grows and develops its own aviation industry. Our business partnership with Oriental Expo will allow Chinese visitors to take full advantage of their participation at the Farnborough International Airshow.”

As well as organising the Chinese Pavilion at the Farnborough International Airshow, Oriental Expo will act as the preferred supplier for stand building for all Chinese exhibitors at the show and assist with marketing the Farnborough International Airshow in China with the view to growing Chinese participation at future shows.

Oriental Expo’s CEO, LanLan Zhang further said, “We are delighted to be working with the team at Farnborough International. We are a well-established business working at trade shows and exhibitions across the globe including the Beijing Airshow and have supported Chinese exhibitors at Singapore, Dubai, Paris and MAKS. As such, we have strong working relationships with the Chinese aerospace industry and expect to be able to grow Chinese participation and the Chinese Pavilion at Farnborough International over the next three shows.”

