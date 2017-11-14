Cebu Pacific Launches Cadet Pilot Training Program

|
Cebu Pacific has launched a Cadet Pilot
Training Program designed to address the airline's expansion
requirements over the next five years.
The program, to be
conducted in partnership with Flight Training Adelaide (FTA), will
create 240 professional pilots who will subsequently join the
corps of pilots at Cebu Pacific.
The Cebu Pacific
Cadet Pilot Program is a 56-week program that recruits
candidates from ab initio, and puts them on a 56-week integrated
flying training, flight theory and education course to become
licensed Commercial Pilots.
After completion of the program, the
cadet-pilots become First Officers at Cebu Pacific and join the corps of
aviators at Cebu Pacific flying domestic and international
routes.
Cebu Pacific will be investing a total of US$25 million
over a five-year period for this Cadet Pilot Program.
"The Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilot Program will allow
us to train homegrown Filipino pilots with best-in-class
international standards," said Lance Gokongwei, President and CEO of Cebu Pacific.
"The candidates need not worry about shelling-out money for
tuition to flying school to achieve their dream. Cebu Pacific will
shoulder the cost first and expose candidates to one of the best
pilot training facilities in the world. Through this program, we
aim to have continued access to a pool of highly skilled aviators
that would support our growth."
Cebu Pacific has a current fleet of 59 aircraft, comprised
of one Airbus A319, 35 Airbus A320, eight Airbus
A330, eight ATR 72- 500, and seven ATR 72-600 aircraft.
Between
2017 and 2022, the airline expects delivery of seven Airbus A321ceo, 32
Airbus A321neo, and nine ATR 72-600 aircraft.
The Cebu Pacific route
network, including that of subsidiary Cebgo, reaches 37 domestic
and 25 international destinations, with over 100 routes.
Cebu Pacific Cadet
Pilot Program
Cadet-pilots are enabled to study and train at flight
school now, and then they can amortize the payment for the course
while they are employed. The entire program will be financed by
Cebu Pacific, with successful cadet-pilots guaranteed employment
with CEB upon graduation. They will then pay for the cost of the
program through salary deduction over a maximum of ten years.
Sixteen candidates will be chosen per batch, with
Cebu Pacific
sending three batches of cadet-pilots per year.
The screening
process for applicants begins with an online screening, followed
by an on-site screening for core skills and pilot aptitude tests,
among other examinations where a fee of AU$425 (PHP17,000)
will be charged. Cebu Pacific and FTA will jointly select the final list of
candidates.
The successful candidates will then be
sent to the FTA campus in Adelaide, Australia for 52 weeks. There,
they will undergo learning modules and training and earn diplomas
in aviation. The cadet-pilots will then move on to training on a
flight simulator, and then flight time on an actual aircraft, to
complete the licensing requirements to become a commercial pilot.
The cadet-pilots then return to Manila for a four-week training to
obtain a pilot's license under the Civil Aviation Authority of
Philippines.
"We are proud to support the
expansion of Cebu Pacific, and be part of its thrust to connect
more of the Philippine islands and enable economic development.
Our partnership with Cebu Pacific will create future competent
pilots; uplift their lives and that of their families'. We look
forward to offering high-quality, fit-for-purpose training program
for future Filipino pilots, and facilitate the employment of First
Officers with Cebu Pacific," said Johan Pienaar, Chief Executive
Officer of Flight Training Adelaide.
Flight
Training Adelaide (FTA) is a provider of customized
aviation training solutions for the fixed wing and rotary wing
industry. Founded in 1982, FTA is focused on producing future
airline and helicopter captains, rather than simply training
cadets to obtain a license.
The program is open to
all Filipinos who are college graduates, proficient in English and
hold passports valid for at least two years prior to the start of
the program.
The Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilot Program is set to
commence by the beginning of 2018, with the final list of 16 aimed
to be completed by December 2017. Interested aspirants may apply
here.
