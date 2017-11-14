TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 14 Nov 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Cebu Pacific Launches Cadet Pilot Training Program

Cebu Pacific has launched a Cadet Pilot Training Program designed to address the airline's expansion requirements over the next five years.

 The program, to be conducted in partnership with Flight Training Adelaide (FTA), will create 240 professional pilots who will subsequently join the corps of pilots at Cebu Pacific.

The Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilot Program is a 56-week program that recruits candidates from ab initio, and puts them on a 56-week integrated flying training, flight theory and education course to become licensed Commercial Pilots.

L-R: Capt. Samuel Avila II, Vice President for Flight Operations of Cebu Pacific; Mr. Lance Gokongwei, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cebu Pacific; Mr. Steven Young, Owner of Flight Training Adelaide (FTA); Mr. Johan Pienaar, Chief Executive Officer of Flight Training Adelaide (FTA). Click to enlarge.

 After completion of the program, the cadet-pilots become First Officers at Cebu Pacific and join the corps of aviators at Cebu Pacific flying domestic and international routes.

Cebu Pacific will be investing a total of US$25 million over a five-year period for this Cadet Pilot Program.

"The Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilot Program will allow us to train homegrown Filipino pilots with best-in-class international standards," said Lance Gokongwei, President and CEO of Cebu Pacific. "The candidates need not worry about shelling-out money for tuition to flying school to achieve their dream. Cebu Pacific will shoulder the cost first and expose candidates to one of the best pilot training facilities in the world. Through this program, we aim to have continued access to a pool of highly skilled aviators that would support our growth."

Cebu Pacific has a current fleet of 59 aircraft, comprised of one Airbus A319, 35 Airbus A320, eight Airbus A330, eight ATR 72- 500, and seven ATR 72-600 aircraft.

 Between 2017 and 2022, the airline expects delivery of seven Airbus A321ceo, 32 Airbus A321neo, and nine ATR 72-600 aircraft.

 The Cebu Pacific route network, including that of subsidiary Cebgo, reaches 37 domestic and 25 international destinations, with over 100 routes.

Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilot Program

Cadet-pilots are enabled to study and train at flight school now, and then they can amortize the payment for the course while they are employed. The entire program will be financed by Cebu Pacific, with successful cadet-pilots guaranteed employment with CEB upon graduation. They will then pay for the cost of the program through salary deduction over a maximum of ten years.

Sixteen candidates will be chosen per batch, with Cebu Pacific sending three batches of cadet-pilots per year.

 The screening process for applicants begins with an online screening, followed by an on-site screening for core skills and pilot aptitude tests, among other examinations where a fee of AU$425 (PHP17,000) will be charged. Cebu Pacific and FTA will jointly select the final list of candidates.

The successful candidates will then be sent to the FTA campus in Adelaide, Australia for 52 weeks. There, they will undergo learning modules and training and earn diplomas in aviation. The cadet-pilots will then move on to training on a flight simulator, and then flight time on an actual aircraft, to complete the licensing requirements to become a commercial pilot. The cadet-pilots then return to Manila for a four-week training to obtain a pilot's license under the Civil Aviation Authority of Philippines.

"We are proud to support the expansion of Cebu Pacific, and be part of its thrust to connect more of the Philippine islands and enable economic development. Our partnership with Cebu Pacific will create future competent pilots; uplift their lives and that of their families'. We look forward to offering high-quality, fit-for-purpose training program for future Filipino pilots, and facilitate the employment of First Officers with Cebu Pacific," said Johan Pienaar, Chief Executive Officer of Flight Training Adelaide.

Flight Training Adelaide (FTA) is a provider of customized aviation training solutions for the fixed wing and rotary wing industry. Founded in 1982, FTA is focused on producing future airline and helicopter captains, rather than simply training cadets to obtain a license.

The program is open to all Filipinos who are college graduates, proficient in English and hold passports valid for at least two years prior to the start of the program.

The Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilot Program is set to commence by the beginning of 2018, with the final list of 16 aimed to be completed by December 2017. Interested aspirants may apply here.

See also: China Airlines - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Steve Chang, Senior Vice President.

See other recent news regarding:: Cebu Pacific, Philippines, Pilots.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism Office. Aviation industry update from the Group CEO of AirAsia, Mr. Tony Fernandes, and Gary Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property.
Macao Tourism Update Aviation: AirAsia and Emirates The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes. Travelodge Hotels Asiaâ€™s Brands and Expansion Plans - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman. Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline. You will also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is currently building its first resort with private pool villas and what the group's position is on new technology.
Dusit Thani Bangkok Travelodge Hotels Asia Avani Hotels & Resorts
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com