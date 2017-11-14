Cebu Pacific Launches Cadet Pilot Training Program

Cebu Pacific has launched a Cadet Pilot Training Program designed to address the airline's expansion requirements over the next five years. The program, to be conducted in partnership with Flight Training Adelaide (FTA), will create 240 professional pilots who will subsequently join the corps of pilots at Cebu Pacific. The Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilot Program is a 56-week program that recruits candidates from ab initio, and puts them on a 56-week integrated flying training, flight theory and education course to become licensed Commercial Pilots. After completion of the program, the cadet-pilots become First Officers at Cebu Pacific and join the corps of aviators at Cebu Pacific flying domestic and international routes. Cebu Pacific will be investing a total of US$25 million over a five-year period for this Cadet Pilot Program. "The Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilot Program will allow us to train homegrown Filipino pilots with best-in-class international standards," said Lance Gokongwei, President and CEO of Cebu Pacific. "The candidates need not worry about shelling-out money for tuition to flying school to achieve their dream. Cebu Pacific will shoulder the cost first and expose candidates to one of the best pilot training facilities in the world. Through this program, we aim to have continued access to a pool of highly skilled aviators that would support our growth." Cebu Pacific has a current fleet of 59 aircraft, comprised of one Airbus A319, 35 Airbus A320, eight Airbus A330, eight ATR 72- 500, and seven ATR 72-600 aircraft. Between 2017 and 2022, the airline expects delivery of seven Airbus A321ceo, 32 Airbus A321neo, and nine ATR 72-600 aircraft. The Cebu Pacific route network, including that of subsidiary Cebgo, reaches 37 domestic and 25 international destinations, with over 100 routes. Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilot Program Cadet-pilots are enabled to study and train at flight school now, and then they can amortize the payment for the course while they are employed. The entire program will be financed by Cebu Pacific, with successful cadet-pilots guaranteed employment with CEB upon graduation. They will then pay for the cost of the program through salary deduction over a maximum of ten years. Sixteen candidates will be chosen per batch, with Cebu Pacific sending three batches of cadet-pilots per year. The screening process for applicants begins with an online screening, followed by an on-site screening for core skills and pilot aptitude tests, among other examinations where a fee of AU$425 (PHP17,000) will be charged. Cebu Pacific and FTA will jointly select the final list of candidates. The successful candidates will then be sent to the FTA campus in Adelaide, Australia for 52 weeks. There, they will undergo learning modules and training and earn diplomas in aviation. The cadet-pilots will then move on to training on a flight simulator, and then flight time on an actual aircraft, to complete the licensing requirements to become a commercial pilot. The cadet-pilots then return to Manila for a four-week training to obtain a pilot's license under the Civil Aviation Authority of Philippines. "We are proud to support the expansion of Cebu Pacific, and be part of its thrust to connect more of the Philippine islands and enable economic development. Our partnership with Cebu Pacific will create future competent pilots; uplift their lives and that of their families'. We look forward to offering high-quality, fit-for-purpose training program for future Filipino pilots, and facilitate the employment of First Officers with Cebu Pacific," said Johan Pienaar, Chief Executive Officer of Flight Training Adelaide. Flight Training Adelaide (FTA) is a provider of customized aviation training solutions for the fixed wing and rotary wing industry. Founded in 1982, FTA is focused on producing future airline and helicopter captains, rather than simply training cadets to obtain a license. The program is open to all Filipinos who are college graduates, proficient in English and hold passports valid for at least two years prior to the start of the program. The Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilot Program is set to commence by the beginning of 2018, with the final list of 16 aimed to be completed by December 2017. Interested aspirants may apply here.

See also: China Airlines - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Steve Chang, Senior Vice President.

See other recent news regarding:: Cebu Pacific, Philippines, Pilots.