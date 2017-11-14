Boeing Forecasts Airlines in Middle East to Need 3,350 New Airplanes Over Next 20 Years

|
Boeing has forecast that airlines in the Middle
East will need 3,350 new airplanes over the next 20 years, valued
at an estimated $730 billion.
Boeing presented its 2017 Current
Market Outlook (CMO) for the region during the Dubai Airshow on
Monday.
"Traffic growth in the Middle East is expected
to grow at 5.6% annually during the next 20 years," said
Randy Tinseth, vice president of Marketing, Boeing Commercial
Airplanes. "The fact that 85% of the world's population
lives within an eight-hour flight of the Arabian [Persian] Gulf, coupled
with robust business models and investment in infrastructure,
allows carriers in the Middle East to channel traffic through
their hubs and offer one-stop service between many cities."
Twin-aisle airplanes are expected to make up
nearly 50% of the new airplanes in the Middle East, and
more than 70% of the value at $520 billion. Both percentages are significantly higher than the global average.
The
strong long-term demand for widebody airplanes was reinforced at
the show as Emirates Airline announced a commitment to purchase
40
Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners in a deal valued at $15.1 billion at
current list prices.
More than half of the total deliveries in the
Middle East will be single-aisle airplanes such as the 737 MAX.
Operators in the region will need 1,770 single-aisle airplanes
valued at $190 billion, driven by the growth of low-cost carriers.
Boeing's presence and support for the Middle
East also includes Global Services, the company's third and newest
business unit that is expanding its service capability offerings
to better support the region's airlines and aircraft.
Global Services is focused on bringing
innovative solutions to market quickly within four capability
focus areas: supply chain, engineering, modifications and
maintenance, digital aviation and analytics, and training and
professional services.
"From training the next generation of pilots to
creating tailored solutions and everything in between, the
combined commercial and defense services market is estimated at
$2.6 trillion over the next 10 years and includes strong
opportunities in the Middle East," said Tinseth.
Around the world, Boeing has forecast long-term
demand for 41,030 new airplanes, valued at $6.1 trillion.
