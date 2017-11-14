TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 14 Nov 2017
Boeing Forecasts Airlines in Middle East to Need 3,350 New Airplanes Over Next 20 Years

Boeing has forecast that airlines in the Middle East will need 3,350 new airplanes over the next 20 years, valued at an estimated $730 billion.

 Boeing presented its 2017 Current Market Outlook (CMO) for the region during the Dubai Airshow on Monday.

"Traffic growth in the Middle East is expected to grow at 5.6% annually during the next 20 years," said Randy Tinseth, vice president of Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The fact that 85% of the world's population lives within an eight-hour flight of the Arabian [Persian] Gulf, coupled with robust business models and investment in infrastructure, allows carriers in the Middle East to channel traffic through their hubs and offer one-stop service between many cities."

Boeing 777X. Click to enlarge.

Twin-aisle airplanes are expected to make up nearly 50% of the new airplanes in the Middle East, and more than 70% of the value at $520 billion. Both percentages are significantly higher than the global average.

The strong long-term demand for widebody airplanes was reinforced at the show as Emirates Airline announced a commitment to purchase 40 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners in a deal valued at $15.1 billion at current list prices.

More than half of the total deliveries in the Middle East will be single-aisle airplanes such as the 737 MAX. Operators in the region will need 1,770 single-aisle airplanes valued at $190 billion, driven by the growth of low-cost carriers.

Boeing's presence and support for the Middle East also includes Global Services, the company's third and newest business unit that is expanding its service capability offerings to better support the region's airlines and aircraft.

Global Services is focused on bringing innovative solutions to market quickly within four capability focus areas: supply chain, engineering, modifications and maintenance, digital aviation and analytics, and training and professional services.

"From training the next generation of pilots to creating tailored solutions and everything in between, the combined commercial and defense services market is estimated at $2.6 trillion over the next 10 years and includes strong opportunities in the Middle East," said Tinseth.

Around the world, Boeing has forecast long-term demand for 41,030 new airplanes, valued at $6.1 trillion.

