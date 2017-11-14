Azerbaijan Airlines Orders 5 Boeing 787-8s; Signs Commitment for 2 B747-8Fs

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has ordered five more Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners and signed a commitment to purchase two Boeing 747-8Fs. The deal is valued at about $1.9 billion at current list prices.

Azerbaijan Airlines will also be the launch customer for the 787 Landing Gear Exchange Program. This program allows an airline to exchange landing gears that need to be repaired or overhauled for another set of certified landing gear from a pool that Boeing maintains, eliminating the need for operators to contract, schedule and manage the overhaul process.

"Ordering additional 787 Dreamliner airplanes will greatly expand our airline's capabilities, allowing us to serve new destinations and carry more passengers," said AZAL President, Jahangir Askerov. "We are delighted to expand our partnership with The Boeing Company, which has been a reliable partner in supplying modern airplanes, and helping us operate and maintain the jets."

Azerbaijan Airlines is a major air carrier and industry leader in the Central Asia region, serving 40 destinations in 25 countries. The airline currently flies two 787 airplanes as well as a fleet of Boeing 757 and 767s.

