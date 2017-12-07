Air China to Launch Los Angeles - Shenzhen Flights

|
Air China, a Star Alliance member, is to launch
thrice weekly
nonstop flights between Los Angeles (LAX) and Shenzhen (SZX).
The airline will operate the route, which
is scheduled to commence on 7 December 2017, with Boeing 787-9
aircraft.
It will be the first direct service between Los Angeles
and China's
City of the Future.
"With China as Los Angeles' top trading
partner, we are committed to growing and strengthening the
economic and cultural ties between the two. The new nonstop Los
Angeles-Shenzhen service brings together two of the world's
leading technology and innovation hubs," said Dr. Zhihang
Chi, Vice President and General Manager of Air China North
America.
According to the Los Angeles County Economic Development
Corporation (LAEDC), majority of Chinese investment into the
United States originates from Guangdong Province which covers
Shenzhen and Guangzhou.
"At no time is the connectivity between
these two cities more needed than it is now when China's homegrown
tech companies with headquarters in Shenzhen are expanding their
presence and direct investments in the United States. This new
service offers more options for business and leisure travelers to
Shenzhen and Hong Kong which is only 19 miles away," Dr. Chi
added. "As this will be operated with our
newest Dreamliner which includes a premium economy class cabin, we
are confident our competitive fares and affordable, easy upgrade
programs will be very attractive for travelers to Shenzhen, Hong
Kong and beyond. In addition to extra legroom, our premium economy
passengers also enjoy priority boarding and more Phoenix miles,
among other amenities."
Air China's B787-9 three-cabin
Dreamliner features 30 seats in Capital Pavilion (business class),
34 premium economy and 229 economy class seats for a total of 293.
